Dana White reveals huge UFC main and co-main event fights for November Qatar event
The UFC's remaining event schedule is nearing its concluding stages and UFC CEO Dana White took to social media Wednesday night to unveil a few can't-miss fights for the Fight Night event on Nov. 22 from Qatar.
The main event will feature UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan opposite Dan Hooker in a five-rounder. Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) was initially scheduled to fight for the title in January but suffered an injury one day prior and has been absent since.
Meanwhile, Hooker (24-12 MMA, 14-8 UFC) has won his last three fights since dropping four of his previous five between June 2020 and March 2022. The winner is likely next up for a title shot, as newly-crowned champion Ilia Topuria (17-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) won the vacant title from Charles Oliveira (35-11 MMA, 23-11, 1 NC UFC) at UFC 317 in June after having moved up from featherweight.
Belal Muhammad Is Back In Contention
Ian Garry claims Carlos Prates revealed fake UFC retirement scheme for rematch payday
In the co-headliner, a clash of surging welterweight contenders collide as former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad takes on Ian Machado Garry. Muhammad (24-4 MMA, 15-4, 1 NC UFC) is looking to reclaim his belt after losing a decision to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May. Garry (16-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) remained in contention after winning a decision over Carlos Prates (22-7 MMA, 5-1 UFC) after his unbeaten streak was snapped against Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) last December.
At press time, 10 fights are scheduled for the event, with the card set to begin at noon ET/9 a.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., followed by the main card shortly thereafter.
The card marks the UFC's first trip to Qatar, which White confirmed he would be in attendance for, as he's usually hit-or-miss at international events from time-to-time.
The Rest Of UFC's Schedule Is Set
It's the final international destination of the year for the promotion, too. At present, the UFC will go international for the rest of October with stops in Brazil, Vancouver, and Abu Dhabi before a brief return to Las Vegas for back-to-back Fight Night cards to start November. From there, the promotion's annual Madison Square Garden show goes down Nov. 15, better known as UFC 322, before Qatar finally gets the spotlight.
Then, the promotion rounds out the year with back-to-back events in Las Vegas, which includes the final UFC pay-per-view event in the U.S. to conclude the ESPN era before transitioning into its Paramount deal in January.
For now, though, only time will tell.
More MMA News
- UFC newcomer called in during fight week to face feared knockout artist at UFC 320
- Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 8 free live stream results & highlights
- Conor McGregor shares interesting caveat in negotiations for UFC White House fight
- Ilia Topuria ranked over Jon Jones in ex-UFC champ's shocking pound-for-pound pick
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.