Jon Jones Sends Concerning Message to Dana White as UFC White House Card Looms

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones provided an update regarding a potential return to the promotion.

And it certainly isn't a good one, especially for those anticipating a comeback.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Jones was blunt about what's next for him. Unfortunately, retirement could now be on the table.

"I think I could be done," Jones said. "I'm young enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world. I am healthy enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world, but I've always been used to competing with the best in the world. I don't know. It's a really high standard to uphold. Maybe it's just about doing it right and getting out at a really good time."

Jones, 38, wants to prioritize his health as he gets older. He cited a concerning example of who he doesn't want to be once he decides to hang it up.

Will Jon Jones Retire?

Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jon Jones poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I met a fighter a few years ago, he didn't know what his birthday was," Jones said. "That's a lot of fighting. I'm far from that, and I don't want to know what that looks like."

Jones said he wants to be a different person after a tumultuous lifestyle during his glory years as champion at light heavyweight. He recognizes that he's not in the good graces of everyone, but wants to be someone who can be remembered as a humanitarian, and someone who did decide to turn his life around when the chips were truly on the table.

"Just a happy guy, that's it," Jones said. "Expect Jon Jones to continue to grow as a human being. Expect [my] best. The way I try to impact others and impact these younger fighters. I think my best self is on its way. That's a person without fighting, and I'm excited to meet this guy. To forge this guy.""

When Was Jon Jones' Last Fight?

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jones has not fought since November 2024, as he held out all of last year in anticipation of a Tom Aspinall unification fight, which never transpired. Jones has previously dismissed Aspinall as an option, as the fight may never happen now because of Aspinall's recent eye injury. It's also unclear if he will fully recover, much less what the future of the entire division will go through, depending on whether Aspinall decides to return at 100 percent.

Nonetheless, though, Jones appears content with his current aspirations of doing things outside of fighting.

