Alex Pereira silences major UFC fan theory

Mathew Riddle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira has put to bed a major fan rumor of his next UFC career move.

'Poatan' has taken some much-needed time off after an incredibly active 2024, capped off by a losing effort against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

The two-time UFC champion turned heads earlier this week for a video posted to social media, where he weighed as much as some of the promotion's top heavyweights.

With this update, and the logjam at the top of heavyweight, fans began to theorize that a heavyweight move was on Pereira's agenda. After all, with a Jon Jones fight looking ever so unlikely, the UFC would need a big name to pit against Tom Aspinall for the undisputed title.

Pereira was quick to end these rumors...

Alex Pereira eyeing rematch with Magomed Ankalaev rather than UFC heavyweight shift

Speaking with MMA Fighting, Pereira laid out his plans, and they don't include heavyweight just yet.

"My focus right now is fighting Ankalaev," Pereira explained. "... Get my belt back, and then we see what happens after."

Of course, a rematch with Ankalaev is Pereira's only clear-cut route back to a guaranteed title shot. For a heavyweight move, 'Poatan' would need to either usurp Aspinall against Jones, or wait, possibly for months, for Jones to leave the sport.

This doesn't rule out a heavyweight move sometime in the future. As the UFC's biggest active needle-mover, Pereira could easily secure a heavyweight title fight and work on becoming the first-ever UFC three-division champion.

