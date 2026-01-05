Will Alex Pereira stay at light heavyweight and fight this former UFC champion?

Former UFC titleholder Jiří Procházka believes he’s done more than enough to deserve another crack at the light heavyweight belt.

Currently tied with Magomed Ankalaev for the #1 spot in the UFC’s official light heavyweight rankings, Procházka is now several years removed from a brief reign with the 205 lbs. belt that famously ended when he suffered a shoulder injury and opted to vacate his title.

The 33-year-old came up short in two bids to reclaim the light heavyweight belt against Alex Pereira, but Procházka seems to think that another title shot is a strong possibility given the division’s current championship landscape.

Jiří Procházka Wants UFC Title Shot For Next Fight

Responding to a post from UFC Europe, Procházka confidently declared that his next fight should be for the light heavyweight belt after back-to-back finishes of Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

I dont care who, but my stand is still the same.

Now I believe Iam in posititon to fight for The Belt ⚡️♾️⚡️#LETSGOFORTHAT ⚡️ https://t.co/ckFiVkRV52 — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 4, 2026

Procházka earned post-fight bonuses after defeating both Hill and Rountree Jr., extending an impressive streak that’s seen the former champion earn either “Fight of the Night” or “Performance of the Night” honors for all six of his UFC victories.

Will Alex Pereira Stay At Light Heavyweight?

The fact that Procházka has come up short against reigning light heavyweight king Pereira on two occasions doesn’t exactly bode well for his hopes of another title shot, but the 33-year-old’s post does allude to the fact that he may not necessarily need to face “Poatan” a third time.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following a 5-0 run in the light heavyweight division that included three successful title defenses, Pereira relinquished his belt to Magomed Ankalaev when he dropped a unanimous decision at UFC 313. The pair met in an immediate rematch at UFC 320, where Pereira handed Ankalaev just the second loss of his MMA career when he stopped him with strikes in a little over a minute.

Also a former UFC middleweight champion, Pereira has regularly teased the idea of moving up another weight class to pursue triple-champ glory in the heavyweight division. A meeting at The White House with UFC legend Jon Jones appears to be off the table for now, but “Poatan” could still move up in weight and throw himself into a heavyweight division that’s currently in a holding pattern while Tom Aspinall heals up from his UFC 321 meeting with Ciryl Gane.

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Procházka could find himself matched with Ankalaev in a fight for the vacant belt if Pereira does decide to move up in weight, although #3-ranked Carlos Ulberg also seems due for a title shot after securing his ninth win in a row with a vicious knockout of Dominick Reyes in September.

