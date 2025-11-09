Jack Della Maddalena sends chilling warning to Islam Makhachev before UFC 322

With four UFC events left this year, it doesn't get much bigger than UFC 322 next Saturday night from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event sees Jack Della Maddalena attempt to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev, who is making his entry into the 170-pound division.

Della Maddalena (18-2 MMA) won the welterweight title in May with a dominant decision win against Belal Muhammad (24-4, 1 NC MMA), who was defending his title for the first time after defeating Leon Edwards (22-5, 1 NC MMA) last July at UFC 304 to finally capture gold.

As of Sunday afternoon, Della Maddalena is a +225 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. With the fight only six days away, Della Maddalena remains confident he can spring an upset.

Jack Della Maddalena on how the Islam Makhachev fight will go:



“I see it going similar to the Belal fight. Islam will try to get takedowns, but I’ll be able to get back to my feet.



I’m gonna break Islam Makhachev. I’m gonna take his pound-for-pound spot.” 👀😳 #UFC322



(via… pic.twitter.com/rtAmGz0O4b — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 8, 2025

JDM Calls Out Islam Makhachev

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Belal Muhammad (not pictured) for the Welterweight Title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

“I see it going similar to the Belal fight. Islam will try to get takedowns, but I’ll be able to get back to my feet," Della Maddalena said on the UFC's Countdown show. "I’m gonna break Islam Makhachev. I’m gonna take his pound-for-pound spot."

Former UFC color commentator Kenny Florian is also on the Della Maddalena side, telling MMAJunkie why it's especially wise to take out the pound-for-pound narrative when picking the fight.

"I think it's just going to be different," Florian said. "The crazy thing about this is, everyone is on the Islam Makhachev train right now, but I feel like there's more pressure on Islam than there is JDM, and JDM is the guy who has the belt."

Even with a potential loss, Florian says the focus should be centered on JDM's accomplishment, rather than Makhachev failing to become a two-weight champion.

UFC Analyst Makes Case For JDM To Beat Makhachev

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) prepares to fight Belal Muhammad (not pictured) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

"I like JDM in this spot," Florian said. "I think there's a lot of value here. I like JDM. I think Islam Makhachev is an amazing 155-pound fighter, I just don't know if he's an amazing welterweight."

Della Maddalena has not lost since May 2016, as he currently rides an 18-fight unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Makhachev has won his last 15 in a row, so something has to give.

UFC 322 is the third of four November UFC events. The promotion has remained consistent with stacked events at Madison Square Garden, featuring legendary ex-champions including Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Georges St-Pierre, among others.

Now, Della Maddalena and Makhachev have a chance to write their own stories at MSG.

It can't come soon enough.

