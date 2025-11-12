UFC 322 star Islam Makhachev targets ex-champion with ambitious welterweight goal

He may not have the belt yet, but Islam Makhachev already has big plans for his welterweight title reign after UFC 322.

Considered by many to still be the UFC’s pound-for-pound best fighter even after losing his spot to Ilia Topuria, Makhachev won the UFC lightweight belt in 2022 and successfully defended it four times before vacating the title earlier this year ahead of a move to 170 lbs.

The 34-year-old is set to challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322 this weekend, and Makhachev believes that a dominant title reign in a second division will solidify his place as a UFC Hall of Famer.

Islam Makhachev Wants To Surpass Kamaru Usman's UFC Title Reign

Speaking with UFC News ahead of his massive fight at Madison Square Garden, Makhachev revealed that he’d like to try and surpass the number of welterweight title defenses that former titleholder Kamaru Usman had during his lengthy championship reign.

“[Win] second belt, defend. Maybe more than Kamaru [Usman]. And to become Hall of [Famer], and that’s it.”

Kamaru Usman reacts during his fight with Leon Edwards (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

One of the most successful welterweights in UFC history, Usman won the promotion’s 170 lbs. title from another long-reigning champion in Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. “The Nigerian Nightmare” went on to defend his title five times across a championship reign that lasted nearly two years.

Jack Della Maddalena Aims To Play Spoiler At UFC 322

As exciting as it may be for fans to imagine Makhachev dominating a second weight class the same way he did lightweight, the UFC star does have a massive challenge in front of him in the form of Australia’s Della Maddalena.

A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, Della Maddalena lost his first two pro MMA bouts in 2016 but hasn’t tasted defeat since then. He’s currently on an 18-fight win streak that includes eight victories in the UFC, and in his last outing at UFC 315 the 29-year-old took the welterweight belt from Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision.

Belal Muhammad (red gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Makhachev also carries the momentum of an incredible 15-fight win streak into the fight with Della Maddalena, and fans only have to wait a few more days until the two men enter the cage to settle things at Madison Square Garden to close out a stacked UFC 322 fight card.

