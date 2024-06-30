UFC 303 News: Prelim Fighter's Jaw-Dropping KO Leaves Opponent Facedown
Joe Pyfer stole the show at UFC 303.
BREAKING: UFC 303 Fight Receives Shocking Change Just Before PPV Begins
Facing Marc-Andre Barriault in the night's featured prelim, Pyfer was dead-set on returning to his winning ways after his first UFC defeat to Jack Hermansson. Pyfer won devastatingly, clubbing Barriault against the cage and finishing him executioner-style as he fell to his knees.
Pyfer's fan-pleasing finish is one of three one-shot knockouts on the UFC 303 prelims, after Jean Silva rocked Charles Jourdain, and Payton Talbott KO'd Yanis Ghemmouri in 20 seconds.
Pyfer Calls Out Big Name After UFC 303 Finish
In his post-fight interview, a frenetic Pyfer called out Paul Craig for a fight. Craig currently rides a two-fight losing streak in the middleweight division after moving down from light heavyweight in 2023. He was most recently finished by Caio Borralho at UFC 301.
UFC 303 News: Rising Talent Jean Silva Stuns Veteran with Brutal Walk-Off KO
Pyfer might want to target a fighter on a similar trajectory, but Craig is a big enough name that Pyfer's stock would rise considerably with a dominant victory.
Read More MMA & WWE News
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.