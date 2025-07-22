Alex Pereira headlines UFC 320 in loaded title doubleheader
UFC has finally cleared the air on its event schedule, announcing two major title fights in the light heavyweight and bantamweight divisions.
The news comes alongside the reveal that Tom Aspinall will be defending his heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. Why the England vs. France matchup is taking place in Abu Dhabi, UFC only knows, but fans were quickly swept away by more fight news.
Three huge fights have been announced for UFC 320 on October 4.
UFC confirms Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2, Merab Dvalishvili's next title defense
As announced by the UFC on July 23, UFC 320 will feature two title fights, and one blockbuster feature fight.
Magomed Ankalaev will defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch with Alex Pereira. Merab Dvalishvili makes his third title defense against bantamweight dark horse Cory Sandhagen, and former light heavyweight king Jiri Prochazka takes on Khalil Rountree Jr..
With these announced fights, UFC 320 has five fights lined up (subject to change):
- (c) Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2; light heavy title
- (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen; bantam title
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.; light heavy
- Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov; middle
- Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos; bantam
The October 4 PPV takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, America.
More MMA Knockout News
• Dillon Danis booked for comeback fight in KSI’s MMA league
• Israel Adesanya predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
• Max Holloway pleads with UFC for major change after latest win
• Ex-UFC double champ says Tom Aspinall stuck in Jon Jones' shadow
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.