Sean Strickland’s open workout features unusual sparring session, Fan gets dropped
Former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland decided to up the ante during his open workout sparring session while preparing for his highly-anticipated rematch opposite Dricus du Plessis.
For one lucky fan, he felt the brunt of how terrifying the talkative middleweight can be, especially when it's rather unexpected.
Strickland Spars With Fan Ahead Of UFC 312
Strickland invited a younger, smaller-looking version of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker up during his open workout, and the fan ultimately got overconfident in Strickland's mit-hitting abilities: literally.
A body shot sent the fan crashing to the mat, amusing the rather pro-Strickland audience despite being in foreign territory in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
It appeared to be a small dustup in a rather fun, one-to-one interaction for a fan who will likely remember where he was in early February 2025 years from now.
Du Plessis vs. Strickland Rematch In Sydney
As for Strickland, who sat out over a year waiting for his rematch with du Plessis, he'll get a chance to rewrite a perceived wrong. The MMA community was rather mixed on the decision, with Strickland jokingly accusing the Canadian government of assuring an American fighter would not go home victorious.
Ilia Topuria eyes UFC superfight with No. 1 pound-for-pound Islam Makhachev
Meanwhile, du Plessis defended his title for the first time with a submission win against Israel Adesanya, the former middleweight champion from Oct. 2019-Sept. 2023.
Du Plessis' win streak now enters a potential 11th triumph, as the South African champion aims to end the bad blood with Strickland once in for all.
As for Strickland, an Xtreme Couture product, he'll attempt to claim what he feels is rightfully his and even the two-fight series. If this outcome were to occur, a trilogy could certainly be in the works later on this year.
UFC 312 headliner Dricus du Plessis reveals movie that sparked interest in MMA
With three days until fight night, the heated anticipation has continued to boil over, making both storylines equally intriguing regardless of the eventual winner.
More UFC & MMA News
• Michael Bisping delivers brutal take on future of Israel Adesanya's UFC career
• Jake Paul reveals Super Bowl pick, promises outrageous gift to potential MVP
• Metro Denver EDC report highlights economic impact of ONE 168 at Ball Arena
• Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender shockingly released after Saudi Arabia loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.