UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall fight is happening
UFC CEO Dana White has continued to push for UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones to unify his belt against interim champion Tom Aspinall later this year in arguably the most lucratiive fight the promotion can possibly make.
White Provides Update On Jones vs. Aspinall
In a one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan released earlier this week, White, fresh off a trip to Saudi Arabia last Saturday and currently in Sydney, Australia, for this weekend's UFC 312 event, is actively working on ensuring Jones-Aspinall gets made to determine MMA's rightful No. 1 heavyweight.
MMA insider believes there could be a superstar shortage in the UFC
"He wants to fight everybody, man," White said about Aspinall. "Yes, he does [think he beats Jon Jones]. I love it. And a young, aggressive, talented heavyweight that he actually wants to fight all the best."
White said there is a caveat which is holding Aspinall's goals slightly hostage, but it isn't just an issue for the Englishman.
"The problem in this [MMA/UFC] business is, you have guys [like Jon Jones] who say a lot of things publicly, but behind the curtains don't mean it," White said. "You know, [they] don't really want these fights. Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best guys in the world, and I love that."
White gave heaping praise for the 31-year-old, despite Aspinall having only been in the UFC for five years with nine Octagon appearances to show for it.
Ilia Topuria eyes UFC superfight with No. 1 pound-for-pound Islam Makhachev
"Very good," White said regarding how Aspinall is perceived in the MMA community. "We're gonna find out though, if we make this Jon Jones [unification] fight. Obviously, a fight like that for a young, talented heavyweight – if he can win – if he can beat Jon Jones – it's life-changing."
White did not give a definitive timetable as to when the fight is happening but did clarify his intention is to make the fight before the year concludes, whenever it may end up being.
More UFC & MMA News
• Michael Bisping delivers brutal take on future of Israel Adesanya's UFC career
• Jake Paul reveals Super Bowl pick, promises outrageous gift to potential MVP
• Metro Denver EDC report highlights economic impact of ONE 168 at Ball Arena
• Top-ranked UFC heavyweight contender shockingly released after Saudi Arabia loss
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.