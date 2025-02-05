MMA insider believes there could be a superstar shortage in the UFC
The UFC is as popular and mainstream as it's ever been, but one prominent media member worries that the promotion currently lacks major stars.
Ariel Helwani Suggests UFC Has A "Superstar Shortage"
The UFC’s 2025 schedule is in full swing now following last weekend’s UFC Saudi Arabia card and Australia’s UFC 312 on tap for this weekend, but it could be argued that there are no truly marquee fights lined up for the sport’s leading promotion over the next few months.
Alex Pereira’s title defense against Magomed Anakalev at UFC 313 is likely the highest-profile matchup on the calendar following Pereira’s stellar 2024, but noted MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently suggested that the UFC might be struggling with a lack of true superstars in the prime of their careers.
“Every time I go on these radio shows, every time I got on these podcasts, and especially when I talk to like, ‘mainstream’ general sports shows, they always ask me about who’s the next star,” Helwani explained. “Who’s the next A-lister, who’s the next PPV draw? Who’s the next Conor McGregor, who’s the next Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, GSP? We are approaching a territory now where it feels like there’s a bit of a superstar shortage.”
"Who Knows How Many Jon Jones Has Left?"
Israel Adesanya was arguably the promotion’s biggest star during his reign with the UFC middleweight belt, but after “The Last Stylebender” suffered a third-straight loss against Nassourdine Imavov last weekend Helwani notes that Adesanya’s time in the spotlight may be at an end.
“Izzy not being a top guy anymore, at least as of right now, is a problem. He is beloved. You don’t have Sean O’Malley as champion. Who knows if, when, Conor McGregor ever fights again. Who knows how many Jon Jones has left?"
Adesanya unified the UFC middleweight titles in 2019 and went on to defend his belt five times before being stopped by Pereira, and while the 35-year-old reclaimed the title in their immediate rematch his next fight with Sean Strickland kicked off his current three-fight skid.
Helwani Names Next UFC Middleweight Star
Sean O’Malley lost the UFC bantamweight belt in a one-sided fight with current titleholder Merab Dvalishvili, and with an Octagon return for Conor McGregor looking increasingly unlikely Helwani did propose one possible star in waiting for the UFC.
“There is a superstar shortage right now, and so Khamzat [Chimaev] is a superstar. Khamzat needs to fight for the belt next, you can’t put him in there against a Caio [Borralho], or an Imavov and risk him losing. It’s gonna be very interesting as some of these guys start to move on, and Izzy was beloved. It’s gonna be very interesting to see what they do with him.”
The undefeated Khamzat Chimaev is currently ranked at #3 in the middleweight division, and many fans expect that “Borz” will challenge the winner of this weekend’s UFC 312 rematch between Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Strickland.
Imavov also made a strong case for a title shot when he knocked out Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia, so it will be interesting to see if the UFC brass follow Helwani’s line of thinking and try to put Chimaev in a position to become one of the new faces of the promotion.
