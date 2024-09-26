UFC 310 Books ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Winner for 20th UFC Fight
UFC 310 just keeps getting better and better.
The UFC's last pay-per-view event of 2024 is set to go down on Dec. 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the card currently far from full with three confirmed matchups including Chase Hooper vs. Clay Guida and Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes.
Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin Added To UFC 310
Ten weeks out from the event, there's a new addition to UFC 310 with a pair of veterans. In his 20th bout under the UFC banner, Michael Chiesa will meet Max "Pain" Griffin in a welterweight matchup, according to a report from MMA Fighting on Thursday.
Chase Hooper Announces New UFC Deal, Unofficial Opponent
Chiesa Back In The Win Column
Chiesa (17-7) recently put an end to a three-fight losing streak by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi in August, and upon doing so the 36-year-old extended Ferguson's losing streak to 8, the most consecutive losses held by any fighter in UFC history.
Winning his contract on The Ultimate Fighter 15, Chiesa has just about seen it all in the Octagon, racking up decent win streaks over the years and fighting the best in the world in a career that's only missing title contention.
17th UFC Booking For Griffin
Griffin (20-10) has exchanged wins and losses in his last five fights, his latest appearance seeing him on the right end of a split decision against Jeremiah Wells in February. Making his UFC debut in 2016, California's Griffin has fought in the Octagon 16 times with a record of 8-8.
We'll see if that turns into a winning record or a losing one for Griffin, come Dec. 7 at UFC 310.
UFC Live Results & Highlights: Moicano vs. BSD in Paris
