Conor McGregor Reveals UFC Comeback Plans After Failed Booking
Similar to UFC CEO Dana White’s recent comments, former double-champion Conor McGregor aims for a 2025 Octagon return.
McGregor was one of several celebrities in attendance for Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title., which saw Dubois pull off a massive KO upset.
Ahead of the main attraction, McGregor spoke with Yahoo Sports’ Ariel Helwani (who was representing DAZN as an on-site reporter) about his plans in combat sports. For the first time in quite some time, he finally pulled back the curtain as to when he would return to the UFC.
“It will be 2025," McGregor said Saturday. "My job is just to go to the gym, be in the gym, stay in shape, and be sure that whenever it is, wherever it is, I will be ready."
McGregor has been targeted to fight ex-TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler on several occasions. The pair were scheduled to fight in June at UFC 303 as the main event. But a McGregor toe injury postponed the fight, allowing Chandler to rematch former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in November in the interim.
McGregor has two fights left on his UFC deal, having yet to compete since July 2021. The Irishman is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier, suffering a gruesome leg break in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nev.
McGregor has just one win in four years – a 46-second KO against now-retired Donald Cerrone in Jan. 2020 at UFC 246.
McGregor said he is unsure what his future in MMA will be like once his contract obligations are fulfilled.
"I don't even know [what’s next],” McGregor said. "I am the highest generating fighter on planet earth right now in today's space; what happens after this as a free agent? I am not sure."
McGregor's return might be the most anticipated MMA story entering next year. The community will have to wait just a little bit longer.
