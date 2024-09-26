Full Card Revealed for PFL Super Fights - Battle of the Giants
The full card for Francis Ngannou’s debut against Renan Ferreira at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants has finally been revealed.
PFL Drops Full Card For "Battle of the Giants"
Fans have been patiently waiting for new of Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut ever since he walked away from the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion, and after a pair of boxing matches against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury he’s finally set to meet Ferreira in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19.
The initial announcement for Ngannou vs. Ferreira also included the news that Cris Cyborg will make her own PFL debut opposite Larissa Pacheco, and later it was revealed that Paul Hughes will also face former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee and Johnny Eblen will defend his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch with Fabian Edwards.
The “Battle of the Giants” main card will be rounded out by a featherweight contest between Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen, and the night’s final prelim bout before the PPV kicks off will see former Interim Bellator Bantamweight Champion Raufeon Stots take on Marcos Breno.
The rest of the early card will also feature a lightweight bout between Makkasharip Zaynukov and Dedrek Sanders after Ibragim Ibragimov and Nacho Campos square off in a battle between undefeated featherweights.
Mostafa Nada will also meet Ahmed Sami in a middleweight contest, and Youssef Al Housani and Taha Bendaoud are set to kick off the action for “Battle of the Giants” when they enter the PFL SmartCage for their featherweight matchup.
Fans now know exactly what to expect from “Battle of the Giants” just a few weeks out from the event, and there’s plenty of intriguing matchups promising high-paced action before Ngannou finally makes his return to MMA and meets Ferreira in the main event at Kingdom Arena on October 19.
Main Card
• Main Event: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira
• Co-Main Event: Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco
• Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
• Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen
• AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes
Early Card
• Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno
• Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders
• Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Nacho Campos
• Mostafa Nada vs. Ahmed Sami
• Youssef Al Housani vs. Taha Bendaoud
