Alexander Volkanovski Backs Former Foe to Win at UFC 307
Even if he's 38 years old, getting past Jose Aldo is no easy task.
That's who rising bantamweight contender Mario Bautista has been matched up with in his return to the Octagon at UFC 307 this Saturday, fighting a former featherweight champion that's seven years his elder with twice as much experience.
Bautista (14-2) rides an impressive six-fight win streak at 135lbs that has the oddsmakers placing him as a slight favorite over the veteran Aldo (32-8), who's coming off a vintage performance over another young gun in Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, defeating him by decision in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro back in May.
Once the #1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Aldo has come up short a few times since his title loss to Conor McGregor in 2015, losing only to former world champions with Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski being one of them in 2019.
Volkanovski Says Only 'Elite' Fighters Stand A Chance vs. Aldo, Hasn't Seen That From Bautista
Competing in a second division now since Aldo moved down to bantamweight after the defeat, Volkanovski refuses to count out his former foe against a up-and-coming contender in Bautista and believes it takes a different level of fighter to triumph over Aldo.
"I'm gonna go with Aldo," Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. "We've seen that he hasn't slowed down too much. His last fight, he looked great. His last fight was a young, hungry guy, and he was able to just outdo him. I don't care if people are saying he's getting older. For them to control him, his takedown defense is gonna be too solid, and then he's pretty tidy on the feet."
"I can't see [you beating Aldo] unless you're elite. And I'm not saying Bautista isn't, but I mean, he's gonna have to show me that. I maybe haven't done enough study in the same sense, but I haven't seen an elite fighter. I think the elite fighters are the only ones that are gonna be able to take advantage of Aldo even though he's been in the game for so long. I think you still need to be elite to capitalize on on how long he's been in the game."
"You Gotta Show Me You're Elite To Take Him Out..."
From Max Holloway at featherweight to Petr Yan at bantamweight, even these elite fighters dropped a round or two against Aldo in title fights. Going the distance with Aldo himself years ago, Volkanovski predicts the Brazilian will be too much to handle for Bautista, who has previously lost to top contender Cory Sandhagen.
"I think that is a good underdog bet," Volkanovski said of Aldo. "I'm gonna go decision here. I think he's still got it. Again, you gotta show me you're elite to take him out. So, let's see if Mario is gonna be at that level, or let's see if Aldo has dropped off so much since the last one, which wasn't that long ago."
Ex-UFC Champion's Shocking Pick for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree
