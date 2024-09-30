MMA Knockout

MMA Today: Alex Pereira's Third Title Defense, XFC 51 Delivers & More

Get a lowdown on the world of combat sports for Monday, Sept. 30.

Zain Bando

Sep 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the Delta Center before a game between the Utah Hockey Club and Los Angeles Kings. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the Delta Center before a game between the Utah Hockey Club and Los Angeles Kings. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Welcome back to "MMA Today," the easily-digestible roundup from MMAKO's Zain Bando. Without further ado, let's get into the news for Monday, Sept. 30.

UFC Travels To Utah For Third-Straight Year

September is about to turn to October, which means the UFC's home stretch of pay-per-view events is about to commence, beginning with UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The main event pits a rising UFC superstar in light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who looks for his third win this year when he faces No. 8-ranked Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5, 1 NC UFC).

MMA Today: Alex Pereira's Third Title Defense, XFC 51 Delivers & More
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At press time, Best Fight Odds has Pereira as a heavy favorite at -535, with the comeback on Rountree at +400. Expect the line to change slightly throughout the week, but not by much, especially considering Rountree's initial booking was supposed to be against former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in arguably Rountree's toughest test.

MMA Today: Alex Pereira's Third Title Defense, XFC 51 Delivers & More
Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Khalil Rountree kicks Marcin Prachnio of Poland in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. / Handout Photo-Imagn Images

Had Rountree knocked off Hill, the odds may have been less one-sided, but it will never be known.

The co-main event features UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Raquel Pennington (16-8 MMA, 13-5 UFC), who makes her first title defense against ex-champion Julianna Peña (10-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC).

MMA Today: Alex Pereira's Third Title Defense, XFC 51 Delivers & More
Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Raquel Pennington (red glove) celebrates defeating Mayra Bueno Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The fight has been brewing for a decade-plus after Pennington and Peña were roommates on The Ultimate FIghter. The rivalry brewed after both accused the other of getting under each other's skin.

Peña went on to win the season, while Pennington rose to the top of the division. It all culminated in January at UFC 297 when Pennington defeated Brazilian Mayra Bueno Silva by decision to win the then-vacant title.

Ex-UFC Champion's Shocking Pick for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree

As for Peña, this is her first fight since a UFC 277 main event rematch-loss to Amanda Nunes. A win for Peña would rewrite a murky wrong, having not gotten a chance to initially recapture her belt from Nunes when Nunes got that opportunity herself.

MMA Today: Alex Pereira's Third Title Defense, XFC 51 Delivers & More
Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Julianna Pena (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a women's bantamweight title bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The card features 12 fights and gets underway with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 307 Headliner Alex Pereira Calls Out 'Boring' Top Contender

"XFC 51: Evolution" Delivered And Then Some

This past Friday, MMAKO was on-site for XFC 51 from the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A pair of MMA veterans, Alex Nicholson and ex-TUF finalist Zac Pauga, headlined the event.

(Exclusive) XFC 51 Showcases UFC Veterans, NIL, Young MMA Talent

Nicholson secured a vicious KO against Pauga after a wrestle-heavy first round. The victory was his second in the promotion and third MMA win over the last two years. Pauga, a former TUF finalist, has lost four out of his last six and is 1-1 under the XFC banner.

The event featured seven fights, including arguably the best fight in promotional history when Kenneth Cross took on long-time veteran and former Bellator legend Emmanuel Sanchez.

It was a back-and-forth slugfest with both men trading blow-for-blow as if one of them would never compete again afterward. Cross came away with the victory via the unanimous decision.

Check out the full results below.

XFC 51 Results

  • Main Event: Alex Nicholson def. Zac Pauga via TKO (Round 2, 1:13)
  • Co-Main Event No. 2: Dilano Taylor def. Handesson Ferreira via submission (rear-naked-choke, 1:05 into Round 1)
  • Featured Fight: Kenneth Cross def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision
  • Co-Main Event No. 1: Sidney Outlaw def. Dan Moret via submission (rear-naked-choke, 1:07 into Round 1)
  • Main card: Rayla Nascimento def. Viviane Pereira via unanimous decision
  • Prelim: Ronny Marks def. Lawrence Phillips via TKO (1:29, Round 1)
  • Prelim: *Jose Vasquez vs. Markevian Williams – flyweight
  • Prelim: Artur Minev def. Brandon Evans via submission (guillotine choke, 3:29 into Round 1)

*=canceled for undisclosed reason

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News