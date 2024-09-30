MMA Today: Alex Pereira's Third Title Defense, XFC 51 Delivers & More
Welcome back to "MMA Today," the easily-digestible roundup from MMAKO's Zain Bando. Without further ado, let's get into the news for Monday, Sept. 30.
UFC Travels To Utah For Third-Straight Year
September is about to turn to October, which means the UFC's home stretch of pay-per-view events is about to commence, beginning with UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The main event pits a rising UFC superstar in light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who looks for his third win this year when he faces No. 8-ranked Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA, 9-5, 1 NC UFC).
At press time, Best Fight Odds has Pereira as a heavy favorite at -535, with the comeback on Rountree at +400. Expect the line to change slightly throughout the week, but not by much, especially considering Rountree's initial booking was supposed to be against former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in arguably Rountree's toughest test.
Had Rountree knocked off Hill, the odds may have been less one-sided, but it will never be known.
The co-main event features UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Raquel Pennington (16-8 MMA, 13-5 UFC), who makes her first title defense against ex-champion Julianna Peña (10-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC).
The fight has been brewing for a decade-plus after Pennington and Peña were roommates on The Ultimate FIghter. The rivalry brewed after both accused the other of getting under each other's skin.
Peña went on to win the season, while Pennington rose to the top of the division. It all culminated in January at UFC 297 when Pennington defeated Brazilian Mayra Bueno Silva by decision to win the then-vacant title.
As for Peña, this is her first fight since a UFC 277 main event rematch-loss to Amanda Nunes. A win for Peña would rewrite a murky wrong, having not gotten a chance to initially recapture her belt from Nunes when Nunes got that opportunity herself.
The card features 12 fights and gets underway with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.
"XFC 51: Evolution" Delivered And Then Some
This past Friday, MMAKO was on-site for XFC 51 from the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A pair of MMA veterans, Alex Nicholson and ex-TUF finalist Zac Pauga, headlined the event.
Nicholson secured a vicious KO against Pauga after a wrestle-heavy first round. The victory was his second in the promotion and third MMA win over the last two years. Pauga, a former TUF finalist, has lost four out of his last six and is 1-1 under the XFC banner.
The event featured seven fights, including arguably the best fight in promotional history when Kenneth Cross took on long-time veteran and former Bellator legend Emmanuel Sanchez.
It was a back-and-forth slugfest with both men trading blow-for-blow as if one of them would never compete again afterward. Cross came away with the victory via the unanimous decision.
Check out the full results below.
XFC 51 Results
- Main Event: Alex Nicholson def. Zac Pauga via TKO (Round 2, 1:13)
- Co-Main Event No. 2: Dilano Taylor def. Handesson Ferreira via submission (rear-naked-choke, 1:05 into Round 1)
- Featured Fight: Kenneth Cross def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision
- Co-Main Event No. 1: Sidney Outlaw def. Dan Moret via submission (rear-naked-choke, 1:07 into Round 1)
- Main card: Rayla Nascimento def. Viviane Pereira via unanimous decision
- Prelim: Ronny Marks def. Lawrence Phillips via TKO (1:29, Round 1)
- Prelim: *Jose Vasquez vs. Markevian Williams – flyweight
- Prelim: Artur Minev def. Brandon Evans via submission (guillotine choke, 3:29 into Round 1)
*=canceled for undisclosed reason
