Chael Sonnen Drops Truth Bomb on Alex Pereira Fans Before UFC 307
Chael Sonnen has revealed what could be working against Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 307.
Pereira is set to put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake against Khalil Rountree this Saturday night in Salt Lake City. "Poatan" is in search of his third successful light heavyweight title defense.
While Pereira is the favorite going into this fight, some believe this could be a trap fight as Rountree has the ability to shut anyone's lights off as well.
While Sonnen isn't shouting "upset" from the rooftops, he does see how things can work against Pereira.
Chael Sonnen Reveals Signs of Trap Fight for Alex Pereira at UFC 307
So, is Alex Pereira walking into a trap fight? During a recent edition of ESPN's "Good Guy/Bad Guy," Chael Sonnen told Daniel Cormier that some clues would lead you to believe an upset might be brewing.
"Everything that could be wrong for Pereira in terms of the commonalities that everyone has ever been upset has faced, finding yourself in a match that's harder than the audience knows, finding yourself in a match that's more dangerous than you're aware, finding yourself in a match where this guy's gonna play your game and I'm talking about the big heavy shots on the feet."
Sonnen praised Rountree's ability to finish fights, and he doesn't think Pereira is totally out of the woods at any given time.
"I'm not arguing that Khalil is cleaner or more talented of a kickboxer than Pereira, but I will argue for you Pereira can hit you one time and put you down, Khalil only has to hit him one time and Khalil will put him down."
Sonnen has simply seen this song and dance enough to know that things can go awry for the poster boy quick.
"Every upset has a couple of commonalities," Sonnen said. "This fight, you've got to keep your eyes on it."
MMA Knockout on SI will certainly have eyeballs on Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree, as well as the rest of the UFC 307 card. Join us this Saturday for live coverage of the event.
