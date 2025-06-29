Unhappy Dana White says UFC 317 went off-script with Topuria-Pimblett face-off
It seems Ilia Topuria's next fight isn't set in stone like UFC 317 would have you believe.
'El Matador' flatlined former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira inside the first round to secure his second UFC title. The victory couldn't have been more emphatic, nor could the post-fight face-off that ensued.
UFC 317 appeared to be a return to form for the promotion, as they set up Alexandre Pantoja's next fight against Joshua Van immediately after the result, and it appeared they had Paddy Pimblett lined up to fight Topuria in his next appearance.
According to White, however, this was not the case.
Charles Oliveira releases sad 2-word statement after UFC 317 knockout loss
Dana White shuts down Paddy Pimblett's UFC 317 face-off as something that 'should have never happened'
During Topuria's post-fight speech with Joe Rogan, the esteemed UFC commentator hollered at Pimblett to enter the Octagon. This was despite fellow top lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje also waiting on their feet for an opportunity.
Upon entering the cage, Pimblett squared off with the new champ, reciting his lines about Scousers not being knocked out. Topuria reeled off some McGregor lines before giving him a light push; it was very WWE, but White explained that it was never meant to happen.
"I don't know who the hell let him in there; that should have never happened," White remarked at the post-event press conference. "I was already back in my room or that would have never happened... His [Topuria] wife and kid were in the Octagon. It shouldn't happen... It was a bad call by whoever let him in there."
Perhaps White, the CEO of the UFC, could have prevented the off-script face-off.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dustin Poirier's UFC retirement promo will make you want to run through a wall
- Alexandre Pantoja snaps unbroken 'curse' with UFC 317 victory
- Ilia Topuria flatlines Charles Oliveira, faces off with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 317
- Alexandre Pantoja squares up with next challenger after impressive UFC 317 win
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.