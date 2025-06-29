MMA Knockout

Unhappy Dana White says UFC 317 went off-script with Topuria-Pimblett face-off

Mathew Riddle

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It seems Ilia Topuria's next fight isn't set in stone like UFC 317 would have you believe.

'El Matador' flatlined former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira inside the first round to secure his second UFC title. The victory couldn't have been more emphatic, nor could the post-fight face-off that ensued.

UFC 317 appeared to be a return to form for the promotion, as they set up Alexandre Pantoja's next fight against Joshua Van immediately after the result, and it appeared they had Paddy Pimblett lined up to fight Topuria in his next appearance.

According to White, however, this was not the case.

Charles Oliveira releases sad 2-word statement after UFC 317 knockout loss

Ilia Topuria knocking out Charles Oliveir
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dana White shuts down Paddy Pimblett's UFC 317 face-off as something that 'should have never happened'

During Topuria's post-fight speech with Joe Rogan, the esteemed UFC commentator hollered at Pimblett to enter the Octagon. This was despite fellow top lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje also waiting on their feet for an opportunity.

Upon entering the cage, Pimblett squared off with the new champ, reciting his lines about Scousers not being knocked out. Topuria reeled off some McGregor lines before giving him a light push; it was very WWE, but White explained that it was never meant to happen.

"I don't know who the hell let him in there; that should have never happened," White remarked at the post-event press conference. "I was already back in my room or that would have never happened... His [Topuria] wife and kid were in the Octagon. It shouldn't happen... It was a bad call by whoever let him in there."

Perhaps White, the CEO of the UFC, could have prevented the off-script face-off.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News