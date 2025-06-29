UFC 317 fighter lands hammerfist from hell on lifeless opponent
Knockouts don't come more savage than this one inside the UFC.
UFC 317 is off to a dynamite start, with three first-round finishes on the night's prelims. Competitors outperformed each other back-to-back-to-back, with Terrance McKinney finding a submission in 55 seconds, then Jose Delgado knocking out Hyder Amil in 26 seconds.
Finally, middleweight titan Gregory 'Robocop' Rodrigues scored the most brutal finish of the night in the featured prelim fight.
Gregory Rodrigues knocks out and brutalizes Jack Hermansson at UFC 317
A tentative Rodrigues came up against perennial middleweight contender Jack Hermansson. Rodrigues was returning from a major setback against Jared Cannonier earlier this year, where he dropped a major lead and lost a shot at the rankings by way of a late-round knockout.
Hermansson, on the other hand, last defeated Joe Pyfer in February 2024 and remained a top-tier test for the returning Brazilian.
Despite the two men being grapplers, they opted for a boxing war. Rodrigues ensued with his patented front-foot pressure, but didn't commit to an assault like in his previous fights.
As such, Hermansson bloodied Rodrigues' face with jabs and effective counterstriking, and looked like he might be running away with the opening round. This was until Rodrigues threw a 2-3 combination, landing clean with the left hook and completely folding Hermansson to the mat.
Referee Herb Dean was caught unawares, and Rodrigues walked up to Hermansson's lifeless body and landed a Ngannou-esque hammerfist from hell, pushing him further into unconsciousness.
With this crucial win, Rodrigues should hopefully be looking at another shot at the middleweight rankings sometime soon.
