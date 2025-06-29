MMA Knockout

Dana White hints at massive Madison Square Garden UFC title fight headliner

The UFC CEO may have spilled the beans regarding the promotion's new plan for the November pay-per-view at MSG in New York City

Zain Bando

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The UFC's fall schedule has not been fully revealed, but during Friday's "Power Slap" event, CEO Dana White may have hinted at a possible timeline for one of the promotion's must-see title fights. Unfortunately, it isn't Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall amid Jones' retirement this past Saturday.

Known for hosting some of the biggest fights over the last near-decade, East Coast fans may get treated to another potential instant classic when recently-crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena defends his title against former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

If the stars align, White told Helen Yee he'd be interested in having the fight headline the UFC's November blockbuster.

Islam Makhachev's Next Fight Inevitable

Dana White teases Islam Makhachev's next figh
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“100 percent,” White said regarding his interest. “It’s always special when you go into New York and go into The Garden. I think a fight like that would do very well there.”

White's timing couldn't be more impeccable, as Makhachev's belt will officially have a new titleholder by night's end at UFC 317 as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira clash for the Vacant UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event.

Makhachev was interviewed by MMAJunkie earlier in the week, sharing his thoughts regarding how the Topuria-Oliveira fight plays out.

Charles Oliveira Has Puncher's Chance At UFC 317

Oliveira is a huge underdog against Topuri
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) reacts after the fight with Arman Tsarukyan (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Makhachev noted Oliveira's biggest strength, one needing near perfection to get the job done.

"He always fights good against strikers," Makhachev said. "He has good striking. Against (Dustin) Poirier he fought good, against [Michael] Chandler he fought good – both have good punch, both very good at stand up. But if you give him small chance, he's going to finish. That's why Charles is always dangerous. So I'll go 50/50."

Topuria-Oliveira gets underway a little after midnight ET, depending on how long the rest of the main card lasts.

More MMA Knockout News

Published
Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

