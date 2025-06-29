Dana White hints at massive Madison Square Garden UFC title fight headliner
The UFC's fall schedule has not been fully revealed, but during Friday's "Power Slap" event, CEO Dana White may have hinted at a possible timeline for one of the promotion's must-see title fights. Unfortunately, it isn't Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall amid Jones' retirement this past Saturday.
Known for hosting some of the biggest fights over the last near-decade, East Coast fans may get treated to another potential instant classic when recently-crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena defends his title against former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.
If the stars align, White told Helen Yee he'd be interested in having the fight headline the UFC's November blockbuster.
Islam Makhachev's Next Fight Inevitable
“100 percent,” White said regarding his interest. “It’s always special when you go into New York and go into The Garden. I think a fight like that would do very well there.”
White's timing couldn't be more impeccable, as Makhachev's belt will officially have a new titleholder by night's end at UFC 317 as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira clash for the Vacant UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event.
Makhachev was interviewed by MMAJunkie earlier in the week, sharing his thoughts regarding how the Topuria-Oliveira fight plays out.
Charles Oliveira Has Puncher's Chance At UFC 317
Makhachev noted Oliveira's biggest strength, one needing near perfection to get the job done.
"He always fights good against strikers," Makhachev said. "He has good striking. Against (Dustin) Poirier he fought good, against [Michael] Chandler he fought good – both have good punch, both very good at stand up. But if you give him small chance, he's going to finish. That's why Charles is always dangerous. So I'll go 50/50."
Topuria-Oliveira gets underway a little after midnight ET, depending on how long the rest of the main card lasts.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC CEO Dana White brutally snubs No. 1-contender from title fight
- UFC 317 Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira free live stream results & highlights
- LIVE! UFC 317 free stream: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
- Ex-UFC double champ reveals scenario to tease possible Jon Jones comeback
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.