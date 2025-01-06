Ex-UFC Champ Claims to be ‘Biggest Fight’ for Michael Chandler after Conor McGregor
Colby Covington doesn't blame Michael Chandler for his sudden interest in a welterweight showdown.
Both UFC stars find themselves on a losing streak, with Chandler defeated in his return against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 and Covington suffering a TKO loss via doctor's stoppage a month later against Joaquin Buckley in December.
Covington Claims He's 'Premier Star' Besides Conor McGregor
In an interview with Lucky Block, Chandler had mentioned Covington and Paddy Pimblett as potential opponents up there with Conor McGregor, who he's been waiting to fight for two years now. The matchup has yet to see the light of day, as McGregor withdrew from their booking at UFC 303 last summer due to a broken toe.
"Of course he wants to fight me and get a bigger paycheck," Covington said of Chandler on Submission Radio. "I am the premier star of the welterweight and lightweight divisions, besides Conor, obviously, but we don't know if Conor's coming back..."
"The Next Biggest Fight [Chandler] Could Possibly Get"
Covington touts himself as the premier star of two UFC divisions, one of which he's never fought in, and having never won an undisputed championship on three separate tries.
Covington did win the interim belt and went on a 7-fight win streak, but his career's been all over the place, exchanging wins and losses in a slew of main event slots.
2-4 in his last 6 bouts, one thing Covington hasn't lost is his confidence, and that goes for a potential fight with former Bellator Champion Chandler.
"I don't blame Michael for wanting the next biggest fight he could possibly get. That's me," Covington said. "So, he loves to get beat up. He loves to get his face smacked and if that's the fight the UFC wants then, then I love that fight."
"I would love that fight. I hope it comes to fruition. But, I don't know. I think he's all talk, I don't think he's any walk."
Michael Chandler, also 2-4 in his last 6, went straight to the top of the UFC lightweight division, working his way up with wins over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson but losing close fights to Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier.
