BKFC Loses Crossover Fight: ‘Kimbo Slice Jr. Is Afraid of TikTok Dancing Bryce Hall'
Bryce Hall's return to the BKFC has been cancelled.
A TikToker with over 23M followers, Hall is 1-0 as a bareknuckle boxer, winning his debut by TKO in 2023. In 2025, Hall was scheduled for an unexpected sequel fight, that against the son of street fighting legend and former UFC fighter Kimbo Slice, Kevin Ferguson Jr. at BKFC Knuckle Mania 5.
Just weeks away from their fight on Jan. 25, a promotion official told MMA Knockout on Tuesday that Hall vs. Slice Jr. had been cancelled.
Bryce Hall Reacts
Hall would confirm the news online, putting the blame on his opponent for the fight withdrawal.
"I'm no longer fighting Kimbo Slice Jr. on January 25th, and you'll never believe why," Hall said across his social media. "Even I can't believe why. I'm not a lawyer or anything, but I don't understand how this whole situation is like - okay, terms were already agreed. Paperwork was already done, contracts were already done. Like everything was done. We did the whole f***** nine yards, you know? And after all that's done, someone can just go, 'Alright, peace...'
According to Hall, Slice went incognito on the BKFC promotion in the lead-up to the fight.
"As of today, Kimbo Slice Jr, he doesn't exist as a person. He just doesn't respond to anybody. He ghosted Dave Feldman, the owner of BKFC. He like ghosted everybody. And the guy just doesn't exist anymore, I guess."
With Kimbo Slice Jr. out of Knuckle Mania 5, Hall said he won't be fighting anymore on Jan. 25 but will be ringside and is under the impression the former MMA fighter is scared to compete against him.
"I couldn't fight a nobody," Hall said of the fight cancellation. "Honestly, it's whatever. I'm just totally gonna run with the narrative that Kimbo Slice Jr. is afraid of Bryce Hall. Kimbo Slice Jr. is afraid of TikTok dancing Bryce Hall that he pulled out January 25th."
"I will still be attending the fight January 25th. And I guess instead of getting punched in the face, bare knuckle, I will be in the audience drinking a beer or something."
