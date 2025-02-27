Surging bantamweight contender & ex-title challenger booked for UFC Des Moines
Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo aren't the only bantamweight contenders fighting at UFC Des Moines...
On May 3 at the Wells Fargo Arena, the UFC will hold their first event in Des Moines, Iowa since UFC 26 in the year 2000. Headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, Marlon Vera, a former title challenger who's fought the both of them, makes his return in the co-main event.
UFC fighter suspended by Nevada State Athletic Commission for striking fan
Chito Vera's Next Opponent
According to a report from TuckTalksMMA, the #7-ranked "Chito" Vera draws #10 bantamweight contender Mario Bautista next.
The MMA Lab's Bautista is riding a seven-fight win streak, getting his hand raised in the biggest fight of his career thus far against former Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo at UFC 307. It wasn't the most the crowd-pleasing performance from Bautista, but he's been rewarded with a higher-ranked contender in Vera nevertheless.
Bautista boasts an impressive 9-2 record in the UFC, with one of his two losses coming at the hands of Cory Sandhagen.
UFC star Dustin Poirier gives promising update regarding retirement fight
His opponent Vera has faced the cream of the crop at 135lbs for years, some of the UFC veteran's most notable wins over former champs Sean O'Malley, Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.
It's been a minute since Vera was in the win column, suffering back-to-back losses to O'Malley (for the title) and Deiveson Figueiredo after beating Pedro Munhoz in Aug. 2023.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC’s Danny Barlow has '100 ways' to finish Sam Patterson: ‘Nobody can stand with me'
• Ronda Rousey's ex-coach emotional after broken promise ruins UFC career in 'DSOTC'
• ‘Stop trying to be Conor,’ Paddy Pimblett bashes Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move
• Dan Hooker explains injury that cost him Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 313
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.