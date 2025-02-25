MMA Knockout

UFC star Dustin Poirier gives promising update regarding retirement fight

'The Diamond' could return sooner than anticipated.

Summer travel plans can start being made as soon as possible - according to UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier, at least.

Dustin Poirier on UFC New Orleans Fight

In an interview with MMAFighting released Monday morning, the former interim lightweight champion mapped out when his next fight would happen but did not reveal who it would be against, nor if he would compete during a pay-per-view or Fight Night card.

"It's summer, July or August probably.," Poirier said. "We're working on UFC New Orleans."

Dustin Poirier reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Dustin Poirier reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The summer booking is expected to be Poirier's retirement fight. Poirier has not fought since last June, suffering a submission loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in Poirier's third attempt at claiming undisputed gold.

Dustin Poirier Respects Ilia Topuria's Decision

Although Poirier won't be part of the division's plans moving forward, he did comment on developments surrounding Ilia Topuria's soon-to-be-vacated featherweight title in a transition to lightweight.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Given Topuria's resume, Poirier said if he were the UFC, Topuria should be able to hand-pick who he wants to fight next.

“That’s tough to say, especially with all of the contenders, with how the lightweight division’s been over the last few years,” Poirier said. “But with a guy like him, vacating the belt and moving up, finishing Max Holloway the way that he did, I would give him a crack at the lightweight title right off the bat.”

Poirier said he doesn't blame Topuria for his decision to move up, given UFC CEO Dana White's remarks about Topuria having "cemented his legacy."

Ilia Topuria defeats Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.
Ilia Topuria defeats Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“It’s honorable to vacate the belt, to not hold up the division where guys have been working so hard to get their shot at the title," Poirier said. "He’s doing it the right way."

Poirier also made a point regarding Topuria's walk around weight likely being suitable for his move to lightweight after all.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I’ve never seen him in person, but everybody says he’s heavy, that he walks around heavy, but if he can make 145, I don’t know how big he is because some of these lightweights are huge.”

Nevertheless, expect Poirier back in the Octagon soon as plans for his return are beginning to have some much-needed movement.

