Bellator News: Patchy Mix Narrowly Defends Title in Paris Main Event
Patchy Mix secured his second victory over Magomed Magomedov and narrowly defended his bantamweight belt in the main event of Bellator Champions Series: Paris.
"No Love" unified the Bellator bantamweight titles last year when he submitted reigning champion Sergio Pettis in the second round, and that victory extended the 30-year-old's win streak to six fights with an impressive five finishes.
Mix previously submitted Magomed Magomedov in the quarterfinals of the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix before the two were matched up again in Paris, and in the rematch Magomedov gave the champion all he could handle but only got the nod from one of the three judges once the action concluded.
Magomedov appeared to rock Mix at several points during the bout before "No Love" settled in and found success with his jab, and in the third round the 30-year-old nearly finished things with the same guillotine choke that he'd used to submit Magomedov in their first meeting.
The crowd at the Accor Arena in Paris voiced considerable displeasure once the final scorecards were read, but overall fans had plenty to cheer about throughout the night thanks to big wins from several French fighters and a first-round finish from Cédric Doumbé in the card's co-main event.
Mix is now on a seven-fight win streak following his first career loss to Juan Archuleta in 2020, and after successfully defending his bantamweight title for the first time it will be interesting to see if Bellator considers booking a trilogy fight with Magomedov given how closely-contested their second meeting was.
