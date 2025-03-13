Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
The UFC remains in Las Vegas this week following UFC 313, and on Saturday fans will be treated to a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a middleweight rematch.
The Main Event
The night’s main event will see top middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze square off for the second time after previously meeting in 2023.
Vettori snapped Dolidze’s four-fight win streak via unanimous decision when the pair first shared the Octagon together, and now “The Italian Dream” enters the rematch following a lengthy layoff and is once again tasked with halting his opponent’s momentum after Dolidze collected back-to-back wins last year.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is an intriguing welterweight matchup featuring Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani.
Njokuani successfully rebounded from a three-fight skid last year when he collected a pair wins over Rhys McKee and Jared Gooden, while Zaleski enters the night after giving Zach Scroggin a rude welcome to the UFC in their short-notice matchup last November.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
This bantamweight matchup should provide some high-paced action when Blackshear and Gibson enter the cage in Las Vegas.
Gibson began his second UFC tenure with back-to-back losses but has rebounded with a pair of wins, while Blackshear just got back into the win column when he submitted Cody Stamann in November.
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Ribeiro is set to welcome Nurgozhay to the UFC in a light heavyweight bout that looks like it won’t make it to the judges’ scorecards.
Eight out of Nurgozhay’s ten pro wins have come via stoppage, and it was Ribeiro’s own finishing prowess that attracted the attention of the UFC and set up the upset-win he scored against Bruno Lopes to earn a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.
Fighters to Watch
Kevin Vallejos
Kicking off the main card against promotional veteran Seung Woo Choi, Vallejos made his second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series last year and earned a contract when he finished the formerly-undefeated Cam Teague.
The Argentinian’s only career loss came against current UFC standout Jean Silva in his first DWCS opportunity in 2023, and since then Vallejos has collected three stoppage-wins in a row.
Josias Musasa
One of several debuting fighters at UFC Vegas 104, Musasa earned a split decision on DWCS in September but held an impressive 100% finishing rate in his previous seven pro fights.
“The K.O. Wizard” hasn’t always faced the highest level of competition during his pro career, but he has a big opportunity to formerly introduce himself to UFC fans this weekend when he meets The Ultimate Fighter veteran Carlos Vera.
Ryan Spann
A member of the UFC roster since 2018, Spann snapped a three-fight skid when he submitted Ovince St. Preux in his last outing and is now set to test himself in the UFC’s heavyweight division.
“Superman” certainly hasn’t been given an easy matchup for his debut in the weight class, as Waldo Cortes-Acosta is currently on the best run of his UFC career with three-straight victories.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
• Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
• Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
• Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
• Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Seung Woo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
• Suyoung You vs. AJ Cunningham
• Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
• Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
• Josiana Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira
• Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice
