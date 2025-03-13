Why did the UFC bring back BKFC star Jeremy Stephens after 4 years away?
The self-proclaimed hardest-hitting featherweight is back in the UFC.
In a signing nobody could have seen coming, 34-fight veteran Jeremy Stephens has been picked up the premier promotion a few months after breaking former champ Eddie Alvarez's jaw in a bareknuckle boxing bout.
Stephens Gets Second Chance With UFC
Stephens went 3-0 in the BKFC, getting a long-awaited face off with "The Notorious" Conor McGregor at KnuckleMania V before testing free agency.
The 22-1 son of boxing champ & ‘Rocky V’ Star Tommy Morrison is coming to BKFC
On Wednesday, the UFC announced Stephens would be returning against Wales' Mason Jones at lightweight. Spoiling the Philly homecoming of Eddie Alvarez in his last fight, Stephens fights in his hometown for the first time in nearly 20 years at UFC Des Moines on May 3rd.
"This one’s for the hometown, 5-1-5 LFG!!!" Stephens wrote on Instagram. "Shoutout @danawhite, Hunter Campbell, @ufc Time to put on a show at the@wellsfargoarena_ia, YOU DONT WANNA MISS THIS ONE!! MAY 3RD!!"
It's not every day the UFC signs someone over the age of 35, Patricio Pitbull, 37, their only exception in recent memory. So, why did they sign the soon-to-be 39 Jeremy Stephens, who hasn't fought in the UFC in four years? Two words: Conor McGregor.
Unfinished Business With Conor McGregor
Stephens drew a level of interest when pitted against McGregor at KnuckleMania V, the two knockout artists facing off years after "The Notorious" mocked Stephens at the UFC 305 press conference with one line: "Who the f*** is that guy?"
McGregor had told BKFC boss David Feldman he'd fight Stephens in bareknuckle, despite the Irishman being under UFC contract.
Donald Trump has interesting take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor
Stephens turning free agent, now the UFC has 'Lil Heathen' as an option for McGregor's comeback fight, if they so desire. After all, there is a storyline there - but will it be told in the Octagon?
UFC Des Moines Gets A Hometown Hero
On promoting events in different cities, UFC boss Dana White has said in the past that it's key to have some local fighters on the card. Des Moines is sure to show out for Stephens, the city not receiving a UFC event since UFC 26 in 2000.
Stephens is still very much a draw, his last fight against Eddie Alvarez selling a record attendance with 17,000+ fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Not bad for two grizzled veterans outside of the UFC.
Now, the re-signed Stephens returns in front of a packed Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Body Of Work, Name Value
Stephens' last UFC win was a KO over Josh Emmett in 2018. "Lil Heathen" lost six fights in a row with a No Contest in between, against some of the best fighters in the world: Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Calvin Kattar, and Mateusz Gamrot, his final appearance in 2021.
Joshua Van honest on UFC 313 performance, was 'straight trying to kill the guy'
Stephens fought three times in the PFL, twice in boxing before a career resurgence in the BKFC. He has crossed paths with nine UFC champions in his combat sports career.
Stephens has victories over Rafael Dos Anjos, Renan Barao, Gilbert Melendez, Josh Emmett, Doo Ho Choi, and more.
Win, lose or draw, Jeremy Stephens (29-21, 1 NC) matches what the UFC is looking for in terms of entertainment, bringing an exciting fighting style, trash-talk, and explosive knockout power to the Octagon on May 3rd.
More UFC & MMA News
• Dan Hooker shares grisly video update of hand injury that forced him off UFC 313
• Ex-UFC double-champ talks reality of heavyweight move for 'maxed out' Alex Pereira
• Donald Trump has interesting take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor
• Israel Adesanya delivers strong take on Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.