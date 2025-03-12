Joshua Van honest on UFC 313 performance, was 'straight trying to kill the guy'
Joshua Van was a bit disappointed he didn't find the finish over Rei Tsuruya.
It was your classic striker vs. grappler matchup in the featured prelim of UFC 313. Van controlled the majority of the fight on the feet, sprawling and brawling with each takedown attempt from the undefeated Tsuruya.
Across three rounds, Tsuruya shot 21 takedowns in total, with Van defending all but four. Van didn't stay grounded for too long, outlanding Tsuruya by 80 strikes.
23-year-old fighter wins UFC's first 'Battle of the 2000's' at UFC 313
Joshua Van Reflects On Rei Tsuruya Fight
Even so, Van apologized to the fans for the performance, saying on X he should've 'done more' in the unanimous decision victory.
"Representing my country on the biggest platform for the first time, I wanted to get a finish," Van told MMA Knockout on Monday. "In that fight, everything I threw was power, you know? No setup, no faint or nothing— just straight, trying to kill the guy."
"That's the reason why he shot so many times too because he see them big shots coming. I feel like if I would've take my time and stay calm and pick my shot, I feel like I would've caught him with something. That's what I was sorry for."
"I Feel Like I Would've Knocked Him Out..."
The 22-year-old Tsuruya stayed on Van like glue with his takedown attempts, unable to really get an effective offense going in the stand-up or during entries.
"I expected the way things went," Van said of Tsuruya's grappling-heavy gameplan. "I know for a fact that he is not gonna stand up with me. So the way he did was perfect for him because if he would've stood there and [banged] a little bit, I feel like I would've knocked him out."
"He would've got caught with some something. But, what surprised me was his cardio," Van added. "The cardio that he had to shoot [takedowns] over and over for three whole rounds... that was crazy."
Joshua Van could break Jon Jones' historic record
The win at UFC 313 extended Joshua Van's win streak to 3 and his overall Octagon record to 6-1.
