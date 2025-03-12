Rafael Fiziev shows off extra bonus after UFC 313 "Fight of the Night" with Justin Gaethje
No stranger to post-fight bonuses, Rafael Fiziev grabbed some extra compensation in a unique form after meeting Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 313.
Fiziev & Gaethje Produce Fireworks Once Again
Following a knockout-loss in his UFC debut in 2019, Rafael Fiziev put together a six-fight win streak that was capped off with a fifth-round finish of former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos in a UFC Fight Night main event in July 2022.
The win over dos Anjos saw Fiziev secure a fifth post-fight bonus in a row for his “Performance of the Night”, and the winning run set Fiziev up for a huge co-main event fight with Gaethje that took home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 286.
A knee injury brought Fiziev’s next fight against Mateusz Gamrot to a premature end, and after a lengthy layoff the 32-year-old jumped on a short-notice opportunity to replace Dan Hooker and face Gaethje once again at UFC 313 last weekend.
"Ataman" Leaves Las Vegas Stocked With Popcorn
Fiziev looked good in his return but came up short on the scorecards once again against Gaethje, and after the pair put on another “Fight of the Night” showing “Ataman” decided to grab a bit of an extra bonus in the former of excessive amounts of popcorn.
The 32-year-old now finds himself on a three-fight skid, but given that his loss to Gamrot was due to injury and the rematch with Gaethje was on a short notice it doesn’t seem like Fiziev’s stock in the promotion’s lightweight division should fall very much, if at all.
Gaethje has called for a title shot against UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 313, and it remains to be seen if the promotion will give “The Highlight” another title shot or decide to go with another option like Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria.
