Daniel Cormier suggests Justin Gaethje run back ‘universally praised' UFC fight
If it's not a title shot against Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier believes he knows who Justin Gaethje should fight next.
Gaethje reinserted himself into the lightweight title picture with a win on Saturday, a repeat decision over a game Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. This brought Gaethje up to 3 wins in his last 4 fights, notably falling to Max Holloway at UFC 300 last April.
That's all in the past though, as is Gaethje's cancelled booking against #6-ranked contender Dan Hooker. "Hangman" had to withdraw two weeks out from the Gaethje fight after fracturing his hand during sparring.
Justin Gaethje calls Max Holloway loss ‘exhibition’ in hot pursuit of UFC title
DC Proposes Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker Next
The ship may have sailed on the matchup for now, but Daniel Cormier wants it to turn around.
"Go back and do Gaethje-Hooker," Cormier said on Good Guy / Bad Guy. "It was right there, right?" Why not just go do Gaethje vs. Hooker? If we're not putting him in a title fight with Islam [Makhachev], let's just revisit what we had already. Very rarely is a fight announced and it's universally praised."
"Everybody Was Like 'I'm In...'"
Gaethje and Hooker have a combined 20 performance bonuses between them, both of their last fights ending with $50K 'Fight of the Night' honors, candidates for 2024 'Fight of the Year'. They have 30 KO's combined.
"Jon Jones, when his fight against Tom Aspinall gets announced, there will not be a section of fans that goes, 'Well, it should have been this guy' or 'It should be this guy.'"
"When they announced Dan Hooker versus Justin Gaethje everybody was like, 'I'm in'. Let's go back and do that," Cormier added.
Dan Hooker shares grisly video update of hand injury that forced him off UFC 313
Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker screams potential 'Fight of the Year' and could very well determine who gets to fight for the lightweight title.
Hooker is still in recovery mode after a gnarly hand surgery earlier this week.
More UFC & MMA News
• Donald Trump has interesting take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor
• Ex-UFC double-champ talks reality of heavyweight move for 'maxed out' Alex Pereira
• The 22-1 son of boxing champ & ‘Rocky V’ Star Tommy Morrison is coming to BKFC
• Israel Adesanya delivers strong take on Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.