Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Get ready for this Saturday's UFC Fight Night card.

Drew Beaupre

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV his weekend for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by a pair of the promotion’s top flyweights.

The Main Event

The main event will see Manel Kape attempt to defend his #6 flyweight ranking against the #8-ranked Asu Almabayev.

Kape was originally scheduled to meet Brandon Royval in a potential flyweight title eliminator before Royval suffered an injury, and now “Starboy” will try to hand Almabayev his first loss since 2017.

The Co-Main Event

The night’s co-main event is an intriguing middleweight matchup between Cody Brundage and Julian Marquez.

Marquez enters the night with his UFC roster spot in jeopardy after suffering three-straight losses via stoppage, while Brundage is looking to collect his first victory since 2023 after a submission-loss to Bo Nickal and No Contest against Abdul Razak Alhassan last year.

Fights You Don’t Want To Miss

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

This lightweight bout features two fighters looking to extend their respective win streaks in a matchup that should produce fireworks.

Ribovics has scored three-straight wins and put in a Fight of the Night-winning performance in his last outing against Daniel Zellhuber after dropping his UFC debut in 2023, and longtime UFC veteran Haqparast is currently on his best run in the promotion after collecting four victories in a row.

Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

These two welterweights have gone the distance a combined three times in their respective pro careers, and that alone makes it a must-watch affair for fans.

Barlow went three full rounds for the first time against Nikolay Veretennikov in August for his second UFC win, and Patterson will be eager to spoil the American’s undefeated record after rebounding from being stopped in his UFC debut with back-to-back submissions.

Fighters to Watch

Charles Johnson

Sitting at #12 in the UFC flyweight rankings, Johnson has curiously been relegated to the prelims for this matchup with Ramazonbek Temirov.

“InnerG” certainly doesn’t have an easy task on his hands against an experienced fighter on a lengthy win streak in Temirov, but a fifth-straight win would all but guarantee Johnson a chance to break into the flyweight Top 10 in his next outing.

Mario Pinto

Undefeated in his professional career, Pinto is set to make his UFC debut after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in October.

The 26-year-old faces fellow Contender Series veteran Austen Lane, who looked in danger of being cut from the UFC before he scored an upset-win against Robelis Despaigne in his last outing.

Andrea Lee

A 13-fight veteran of the UFC, Lee enters this matchup with JJ Aldrich on a five-fight skid that dates back to 2021.

It’s not often that fighters are allowed even four losses in a row before exiting the UFC, so Lee will be fighting with some considerable urgency on Saturday night and would almost certainly be cut from the promotion if she were to suffer another loss.

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez

• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

• Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis

• Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card

• Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto

• Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal

• Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castañeda

• Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida

• Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich

• Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov

• Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina

