Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs. Rodrigues
Following trips to Saudi Arabia and Australia, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas this week for a Fight Night card headlined by hard-hitting middleweights.
The Main Event
The main event will see Jared Cannonier attempt to defend his spot in the middleweight rankings when he takes on the surging Gregory Rodrigues.
“Robocop” is currently on the best run of his UFC career after putting together three wins in a row, and a fourth-straight victory against a former title challenger in Cannonier would allow the Brazilian to vault straight into the middleweight Top 10 from his current unranked position.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is an intriguing bout between another rising contender in Youssef Zalal and perennial top featherweight Calvin Kattar.
The #10-ranked Kattar comes into the night looking to snap the first three-fight skid of his career, while Zalal has gathered some significant momentum since rejoining the UFC last year thanks to three-straight wins via submission.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
Competing on the same card as his older brother Ismael, Bonfim is looking to secure back-to-back wins after defeating Ange Loosa in his only appearance of 2024.
Williams will attempt to win three fights in a row for the first time since joining the UFC when the two men meet in Las Vegas, and the outcome of the fight may well come down to Bonfim’s submission skills vs. Williams’ considerable knockout power.
Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
She may be nearing the end of her fighting career, but more than eight years into her second UFC tenure Hill remains one of the most popular fighters on the roster among hardcore fans.
“Overkill” faces a stiff test this weekend against Souza, who scored a significant upset over Yazmin Jauregui in September to give herself back-to-back wins and set up an opportunity to break into the strawweight rankings against Hill.
Fighters To Watch
Valter Walker
Walker rebounded from his disappointing debut with a first-round submission against Junior Tafa in August, but the 27-year-old’s first UFC victory was somewhat overshadowed by the viral slap that occurred in the immediate aftermath of the finish.
“The Clean Monster” arrived in the UFC with a decent amount of hype as the brother of light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker, and scoring back-to-back wins would go a long way towards making some fans forget about that debut loss to Łukasz Brzeski.
Jose Delgado
Currently on a five-fight fight win streak heading into his promotional debut, Delgado boasts a 100% finishing rate in his eight pro victories.
The 26-year-old is set to square off with another Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner in Connor Matthews, and given the current run he’s on many fans will be hoping that Delgado can announce himself in the UFC with another highlight-reel finish.
Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Currently on a six-fight win streak and undefeated since joining the UFC in 2023, Cavalcanti is set to kick off this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card opposite Julia Avila.
The matchup and its position on this card are a bit surprising given that Cavalcanti is the promotion’s #13-ranked women’s bantamweight contender, but another win should give “The Nightmare” a chance to climb further up the rankings with her next Octagon outing.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
• Co-Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
• Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
• Ismael Bonfim vs. Nasim Sadykhov
• Rodolfo Viera vs. Andre Petroski
• Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
• Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruzibaev
• Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar
• Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams
• Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith
• Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker
• Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
