Dustin Poirier has a clear response to rumors of Paddy Pimblett retirement fight 'Legends only'
Paddy Pimblett won't have the honor of being Dustin Poirier's final opponent.
The former interim UFC lightweight champion is in need of an opponent for his retirement fight, date and location to be decided, with Poirier's preference being his home state of Lousiana. Who it'll be against? The last dance for Poirier is still left with more questions than answers, some talk suggesting Paddy Pimblett as his next opponent.
Poirier Says He's NOT Fighting Pimblett
Between this and rumors of a fight with Top 10 contender Michael Chandler, Pimblett has been poised for a massive fight after breaking into the lightweight rankings. Unfortunately for Paddy "The Baddy" fans, Poirier won't be fighting that far down the ladder as he did against Benoit Saint-Denis last year.
"Nah, it's a hundred percent not Paddy Pimblett," Poirier told Front Office Sports. "Legends only. I'm not gonna retire fighting a type of guy like Paddy Pimblett."
Pimblett, still new to the lightweight elite, has slayed a couple of legends himself, defeating Tony Ferguson and submitting King Green at UFC 304 in July. Pimblett's got some work to do to earn his place among the Dustin Poirier's and Justin Gaethje's of the world - contenders who have been there and done that time and time again.
On that note, Dustin Poirier's final opponent is likely to be a veteran in the lightweight division - ranging from anyone like former foe Max Holloway to more massive fights like Conor McGregor or free agent Nate Diaz.
