UFC CEO Dana White makes $1.1 million in minutes with outrageous strategy
If you know anything about Dana White's spending habits, you know that outside of being the CEO for the UFC, White fills his free time with lavish trips, expensive cars, and, of course, gambling.
Lots of it.
Dana White Recently Featured in Forbes
Forbes Magazine recently did a deep dive into the world of White, his relationship with President Donald Trump, and his overall lifestyle.
Halfway through the 35-minute video, White was seen playing Baccarat in Las Vegas, where he briefly dove into his gambling habits and how they are vastly unique compared to other players.
“That’s $1.1 million for me,” White said. “I’m out.”
White means it. He has been keen on pulling out of games when he's up a certain amount, much less when he gets visibly bored and would rather entertain his guests, meet new people, or do other activities of a similar fashion.
Dana White Recalls Biggest Gambling Loss
Last March, White told podcast host Lex Fridman how much he lost in one night. Simply put, the number was incomprehensible.
“I would call this the biggest loss for many different reasons,” White said. “You live and you learn in life, you figure things out as you go along. One night, I’m over at the Rio, and they’ve got big suites over there, so I go over there with some buddies, and we got one of the suites, and we have some dinner, and we start drinking. So we’re having some drinks, dinner, and blah, blah, blah. It starts to ramp up. I’m having a good time, and I make my way down to the high-limit room, and we start gambling. I continue to drink, having a blast. I end up leaving to go home that night, and I lost, like, 80 grand."
White's story took a wild turn rather quickly.
“So I wake up the next morning, I’m like, ‘F***. Those m*********** got me for 80,000 last night.’ So I’m at work the next day and the host over there calls me and he says, ‘Hey Dana, are you coming back? Do you still need the room that you guys had where you ate and all that s***?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t need the room, but don’t get too comfortable with my f****** 80 grand, I’m coming back for it.’ Dead f****** silence on the other end of the phone."
“And he’s like, ‘Dana. You lost $3 million last night.’”
White eventually accepted the loss, but it likely isn't the last time the MMA community hears about one of his ridiculous gambling ordeals.
