Tatiana Suarez reacts to first loss against Zhang Weili at UFC 312
Tatiana Suarez has spoken out following the only blemish on her spotless pro record - a dominating decision loss to champion Zhang Weili in the main event of UFC 312.
The strawweight title fight was Suarez's third appearance in five years, The Ultimate Fighter 23-winner still touted as a betting favorite in the lead-up because of her impressive grappling credentials that helped her make quick work out of former champs Jessica Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and Carla Esparza.
Though, the takedown-ready Zhang would simply be better than Suarez everywhere, sprawling and brawling, and nearly knocking her out on the feet before securing a five-round decision victory.
Suarez Reflects On First Defeat
UFC 312 marked the first time Suarez really looked human in the Octagon, 1 out 15 on takedown attempts. The now 10-1 fighter responded to the result days afterwards.
A cancer survivor and overcomer of multiple injuries, Suarez has fought through much worse and is keeping her head high.
“Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have.” And that’s what I’ll do every single time," Suarez wrote on Instagram. "No matter what! I love it all. Win, lose or draw, I’m right where I want to be. Doing what I love to do every single day of my life. I have the best people around me that love me for me. Living the dream! It’s all about the right mindset and life has taught me time and time again."
"I’ve experienced it all thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!"
Since her arrival to the UFC off The Ultimate Fighter in 2016, Tatiana Suarez was thought to be a future champion in the organization. Between a history of injuries, long layoffs, and Zhang Weili being the first to figure her out, who knows if Suarez will reach the title in this day and age.
