Joe Rogan suggests ‘crazy’ twist for upcoming UFC lightweight, featherweight title bouts

Joe Rogan recently pretended to be a UFC matchmaker.

Zain Bando

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has a solution to solve the mess at 145 and 155 pounds.

Both of the division's current champions, Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, have been linked to a potential future super fight, but nothing has been discussed further.

Rogan, if he could, would take matters into his own hands.

Joe Rogan Discusses Lightweight and Featherweight

While watching UFC 312 this past Saturday, Rogan discussed his ideal scenario if he were a matchmaker.

Joe Rogan discusses UFC ranking
“As crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia [Topuria] goes up to [155]. I really do,” Rogan said. “[Alexander] Volkanovski-Diego Lopes (at) [145], Ilia goes up to 55. I don’t care if he only defended the one time or didn’t. Who cares? Let’s go. Let’s f***ing go.”

Weili Zhang gets golden ticket from UFC CEO Dana White: 'I’ll probably say yes'

Rogan added he could care less about the number of title defenses in each division, rather what lucrative possibilities may come out of it.

“Yeah, it’d be nice. But also who cares?” Rogan said. “Let’s go. Let’s f***ing go.”

In many respects, Rogan isn't far off. It's not like the UFC hasn't experimented with these so-called fights in the past, as examples include GSP vs. Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez, and GSP vs. B.J. Penn over the years.

Could Topuria Move Up?

With the UFC needing fresh title fights and fewer rematches moving forward, Rogan's logic seems like a good first step.

UFC CEO Dana White gives major respect to Dricus du Plessis: 'Don't change anything'

Whether it happens is unclear, as the UFC has yet to reveal its plan for both men moving forward. Makhachev is fresh off a win against Renato Moicano, while Topuria beat "BMF" champion Max Holloway last October.

