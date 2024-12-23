BKFC’s Mike Perry Calls Out Retired UFC Champion, Conor McGregor Approves
Mike Perry has called for a legend all the way from the UFC Welterweight division.
Once a fan-favorite in the UFC, Perry's amassed so much more success since signing to the BKFC, winning five-straight fights in the promotion against some of the sport's biggest names, including a one-off boxing match against Jake Paul last summer, where he lost by TKO.
Perry Sets Sights On Robbie Lawler
No one's been able to withstand Perry inside the BKFC ring, however, often times outlasting his opponents on pure grit and toughness, getting his hand raised no matter the damage.
A slayer of former UFC Champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez, Perry would like nothing more than another brawl - this time against "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler (30-16).
"I see Robbie Lawler in the crowd and I think he should take the gloves off and step in the squared circle against 'Platinum' Mike Perry," Perry said at BKFC Hollywood on Saturday night. "Robbie Lawler might be tough enough to do it."
Lawler's Reaction
Former UFC Welterweight Champion Lawler is considered one of the most entertaining and violent fighters in MMA history, turning in all-time title fights against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit in his heyday.
But, Lawler is far removed from his prime at 42 years old and laid down his gloves for the final time last year, retiring off of a 39-second KO of Niko Price at UFC 290. With Lawler's best days behind him, the grizzled UFC veteran looked unamused as ever ringside at Perry's latest call-out.
Conor McGregor Weighs-In
"Platinum" Perry has been asking for a fight with Lawler since his UFC days in 2017, and while Lawler might not be interested, UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor sure is fond of the idea.
"What a show!" Perry vs. Lawler? Gimme," McGregor reacted to Perry's call-out.
