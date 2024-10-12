BKFC Results: Ex-Boxing Champ Austin Trout Retains Bareknuckle Title
The BKFC Welterweight Championship is on the line in Marbella, Spain.
BKFC Spain Results & Highlights
Three title fights are set for BKFC Spain, with the second taking place in the co-main event of the evening between champ Austin Trout and streaking title challenger Rico Franco. This marks Trout's first title defense since winning the belt from Luis Palomino in February, in just his second bare-knuckle fight.
Following a boxing career that saw him become the WBA Junior Middleweight Champion and fight against Canelo Alvarez, Trout arrived at the BKFC last year with a TKO win over The Ultimate Fighter winner and UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. "No Doubt" continues his two-sport conquest when he meets his next opponent, Franco.
England's Franco is on a hot streak of finishes, knocking out his last 3 opponents to earn a shot at the BKFC title.
Trout vs. Franco - Play-By-Play
Round 1: Both fighters take their time finding their range. Trout lands a jab. Franco blitzes Trout with a combo. They exchange wildly in the pocket. Trout knocks down Franco with a counter left hand with seconds left to go on the clock. Franco returns to his feet, surviving to see round 2.
Round 2: Body shots partially land for Franco. Franco walks forward, missing his jab. Right hook lands for Trout. Franco and Trout tag each other with jabs.
Round 3: Jab to the body lands for Trout. Franco swarms Trout as he slips. Franco keeps up the pressure but is met with resistance from Trout, who tags the body and head of Franco with punches. Jab lands for Franco. Franco punches to the body, finishing off his combo with an overhand right.
Round 4: Trout fires a left hand. Franco gets clipped by a right. Trout catches Franco with a right hand which is ruled a knockdown after Franco's hands touched the canvas. Franco moves forward, clinching with Trout. Trout cuts angles, landing blows on Franco. Dirty boxing from Franco as they enter the clinch.
Round 5: It's punches in bunches from Franco and Trout in the final round, with Franco taking the fight to the champ. Franco's able to land but so is Trout, trading punches in a slug-fest. Trout slips to the ground. Trout gets back up and hurts Franco against the ropes. Franco stays standing and kept coming at Trout until the final bell.
Official result: Austin Trout defeats Rico Franco via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-43)
