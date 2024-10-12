BKFC Results: MMA Journalist Oscar Willis Scores 4 Knockdowns for TKO Win
It's not every day you see two MMA media personalities fighting bare-knuckle inside a bullfighting ring, but that's what we're getting today on the main card of BKFC Spain.
Exclusive: Ben Davis Talks BKFC Debut vs. McGregor Reporter
Kicking off the promotion's broadcast debut on DAZN are Oscar Willis and Ben "The Bane" Davis, who clashed in an amateur contest at lightweight. The unlikely matchup came to fruition in late August with Willis approaching Davis about stepping away from the commentary booth and into the ring for a bare-knuckle scrap in Marbella, Spain.
Davis wouldn't refuse, signing the dotted line and making the walk once again after competing in combat sports such as BJJ, boxing, and Karate Combat, which the 24-year-old won by unanimous decision in June.
When he's not fighting, "The Bane" commentates for various MMA promotions and sports, as well as Misfits Boxing, the banner in which Davis fought and lost to Anderson Silva's son, Gabriel, last year.
Facing off against Davis is Oscar Willis, the head honcho of Conor McGregor's media outlet, 'The Mac Life'. Willis, 33, was nominated for the World MMA Awards' Journalist of the Year for his work in the industry, covering UFC events and interviewing fighters.
Same as Davis, this serves as Willis' BKFC debut - previously having fought as a amateur in MMA, defeating Jeremiah Benavidez nearly two years ago in Tuff-N-Uff. Davis will have top UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker in his corner for his return fight.
Willis vs. Davis - Play-By-Play
Round 1:
Willis and Davis waste no time and start engaging right from the opening bell. Willis takes Davis down to the ground with the referee resetting them on the feet. Davis and Willis trade big shots in the pocket. Willis applies relentless pressure and knocks down Davis with a right hand.
Davis takes the 8-count and gets back up to his feet. Willis goes on the offensive again, clubbing Davis with right hands. Davis drops down to the canvas. Davis takes a knee, catching his breath before returning to action.
Davis stands his ground, swinging wildly only for Willis to knock down Davis with a right hand for knockdown #3. Davis is hurt badly but gets back up to his feet after shaking his head no.
The fight continues but not for much longer as Davis is knocked down again by The Mac Life reporter with a right - the final time as the referee waves the contest off.
Official result: Oscar Willis defeats Ben Davis via TKO in round 1 (1:57)
Highlights
BKFC Spain Results & Highlights
Read More BKFC & MMA News
(Exclusive) Austin Trout on Possible Conor McGregor Fight in BKFC
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.