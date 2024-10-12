BKFC Spain Results & Highlights
The BKFC is off to Spain with one of their better cards of the year.
How to Watch BKFC Spain - Stream, Start Time, Undercard
A bullfighting arena hosts 11 fights from Marbella, Spain, with a championship triple-header to top it all off. The vacant BKFC Lightweight Championship is up for grabs in the main event between undefeated fighters Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto, and they can't wait to get their hands on each other, nearly getting into a brawl with Conor McGregor in the middle of it at the weigh-ins on Friday.
A former world champion in the sport of boxing, Austin Trout is now the BKFC Welterweight Champion two fights into his bare-knuckle boxing run, defending his title for the first time against England's Rico Franco, who's riding some momentum with three-straight knockouts.
The third title fight features the return of the #1 pound-for-pound bare-knuckle boxer on the planet in David Mundell. Not having lost in the last four years, Mundell puts his middleweight title on the line against Danny Christie.
Also on the main card is an unexpected matchup between MMA media members: Oscar Willis, the lead reporter for Conor McGregor's news outlet, The Mac Life, battles multi-sport commentator Ben "The Bane" Davis.
BKFC on DAZN Results
Main Card (11AM PT, 2PM ET on DAZN)
Franco Tenaglia vs. Tony Soto
Austin Trout vs. Rico Franco
David Mundell vs. Danny Christie
Dan Chapman vs. Mike Jurik
Felipe Maia vs. James Lilley
Hannah Rankin vs. Deborah Melhorn
Oscar Willis vs. Ben Davis
Yunus Batan vs. Maxime Bellamy
Free Prelims (10AM PT, 1PM ET on BKFC App, DAZN App, YouTube)
Nico Gaffie vs. Radek Stadler
Arbi Chakaev vs. Jose Daniel
Fran Suarez vs. David Mora
Highlights:
(Exclusive) Austin Trout on Possible Conor McGregor Fight in BKFC
Read More BKFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.