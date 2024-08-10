MMA Knockout

Boxing News: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk Channel, Start Time, Betting Odds

Las Vegas plays host to a WBC interim world super welterweight title fight.

Just a few miles down the street from the UFC APEX pits Serhii Bohachuk defending his WBC world super welterweight title against the always dangerous Vergil Ortiz Jr. at Mandalay Bay.

Both men have showed mutual respect for one another the past several weeks, including at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of Saturday night’s DAZN boxing card.

Ortiz told reporters that his familiarity with Bohachuk will pay dividends once the pair finally throw down.

It's exciting because we've sparred before," Ortiz said of Bohachuk (H/T CBS Sports). “When two fighters don't know each other they got to feel each other out. Well, I don't think there's going to be a feeling out round. We're going to pick up right where we left off and it's going to be an exciting fight."

The winner could be in line to fight several names betting the landscape of the 154 and 168-pound weight-classes entering 2025, including names like Sebastian Fundora and Terence Crawford, to name a few.

But for now, the focus remains whether or not Ortiz can remain perfect, as he is currently riding a 21-fight unbeaten streak, or if Bohachuk can make it a slugfest and attempt to spring a would-be monumental upset.

Check out the particulars below, as the event culminates from Las Vegas beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Depending on how long the undercard takes, ring walks should commence a little after 11 p.m. ET for the featured bout.

The action airs live on the DAZN streaming service.

Who Else Is Fighting On The Ortiz-Bohachuk Undercard And What Are The Betting Odds?

Check out the betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, along with the bout order below.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. (-330) vs. Serhii Bohachuk (+250); For Bohachuk's interim WBC world super welterweight title
  • Charles Conwell (-3000) vs. Khiary Gray (+1400); Super welterweight
  • Kenneth Sims Jr. (-2000) vs. Jair Valtierra (+900); Super lightweight
  • Gabriela Fundora (-1600) vs. Daniela Ansenjo (+950); For Fundora's IBF women's world flyweight title
  • Joel Iriarte (-5000) vs. Miguel Ortiz (+1800); Welterweight
  • Marcela Cornejo (-120) vs. Cecelia Braekhus (-105); interim WBC junior middleweight title 
  • Eric Priest (-3000) vs. Luka Lozo (+1400); Middleweight
  • *Johnny Canas vs. Joseph Cruz; Lightweight
  • *Jordan Fuentes vs. James Mulder; Super bantamweight
  • Figo Gonzalez (-1800) vs. Jose Gonzalez (+950); Bantamweight
  • *Jennah Creason vs. Kelsey Wickstrum; Women's welterweight

=*no odds available on DK!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLE

