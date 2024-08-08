Belal Muhammad Proposes Legacy Fight with Ex-UFC Champ - ‘Right There Under GSP'
There's two names that come to mind for Belal Muhammad's first UFC title defense.
We're just a couple of weeks removed from UFC 304, where we saw a new UFC Welterweight Champion crowned in Manchester as Muhammad dominated Leon Edwards over the course of five rounds to win by unanimous decision. While the result is still fresh, many are already begging the question: who will be next for Muhammad in the utterly-stacked welterweight division?
Of course, there's no shortage of contenders at 170lbs (new and old) including Kamaru Usman, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Machado Garry, who's closing in on the Top 5.
Muhammad Interested In Fighting 'The Boogeyman Of The Division'
Going through his own welterweight gauntlet for a much-deserved title shot against Edwards, Muhammad has yet to fight anybody mentioned above with the #3-ranked Rakhmonov being a top candidate for his first title defense.
"When I look at the division, obviously like the guy that's the highest ranked is Shavkat, and he's the boogeyman of the division," Muhammad told TMZ. "So, that one makes sense."
'Legacy-Wise' Appeal For Kamaru Usman
Despite being a fan of the Rakhmonov matchup, Muhammad isn't limiting himself to just one option to open up his title reign. The 36-year-old also sees the potential for a fight with one of the greatest welterweights of all time in Kamaru Usman.
Usman's championship reign lasted for 3 years with five successful title defenses, falling in his sixth against former foe Leon Edwards by head kick-KO in 2022. Usman would go on to suffer back-to-back losses after that - to Edwards in an immediate rematch, and to Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice fight at middleweight.
"There's also Usman right there as well," Muhammad said besides Rakhmonov. "I know he's on a losing streak, but legacy-wise, he was the guy that Dana White said is better than all the other champions. Dana White said he's better than GSP [Georges St-Pierre]. So for me, it's like, he looked good in the Khamzat fight, and he took that fight on a couple days' notice."
"He was like chirping with me a little bit on Twitter. So, I'm like, there's not a clear number one contender when you look at it. Shavkat's undefeated, but it's like, he beat 'Wonderboy' [Stephen Thompson]. I beat 'Wonderboy' and I still had to win 4 more fights after that. So, there's nobody out there that I'm looking at it like, 'Oh, man, he's for sure certain for it.' But either one of those two guys' names. But like I said, man, it doesn't matter to me. I'm ready to go against whoever Dana White and them pick for me. I wanna be that champion that fought everybody."
Building His Resume To Be 'Neck-And-Neck' With Georges St-Pierre
Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman did just that in their heydays, fighting a long list of names at welterweight. Muhammad looks to do the same in this current landscape, knowing a win over Usman would look good for his legacy.
"He's the biggest name in the division," Muhammad said of Usman. "He has the biggest resume of the division, and he's right there under 'GSP'. When you look at my names [on the resume] at the end of my career, if his name's on that list with Leon, with 'Wonderboy', with [Demian] Maia, with Gilbert Burns, and [Vicente] Luque is like... I'll be neck-and-neck with GSP."
