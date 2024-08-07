'Unwatchable,' UFC Fans Slam Cancellation-Ridden Fight Night
UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac this weekend is in a rough state.
After an exceptional night in Abu Dhabi last weekend, the UFC's return to the subdued atmosphere of the APEX Arena had already lowered expectations. Now, the situation has gotten worse.
Four cancellations have disrupted the card, including some highly anticipated matchups.
- Javid Basharat withdrew from his fight with Chris Gutierrez
- Uros Medic withdrew with an injury from his fight with Danny Barlow
- Allan Nascimento withdrew with an illness against Jafel Filho
- Jonny Parsons vs. Yusaku Kinoshita is cancelled outright
Of these four cancellations, only two fighters remain on the card, with Gutierrez and Barlow facing newcomers Quang Le and Nikolay Veretinnikov respectively.
UFC fans aren't happy with the state of the card...
"There is literally only 1.5 fights worth caring about," One X user wrote in response to Filho vs. Nascimento being cancelled. "Potentially worst card of all time."
"I'm genuinely skipping this card," Another wrote. "The main event would be a terrible prelim."
Still, it's hard to be upset with an APEX card wedged in-between UFC 304, UFC Abu Dhabi, and UFC 305.
"[This card is] kind of unwatchable," One user commented. "But they gave us a solid 304 card, a great Abu Dhabi [Fight Night] and loads of announcements recently..."
What to Look Forward to on UFC Fight Night: Spivac vs. Tybura
Even with the best fights stripped from the card, there is plenty to look forward to.
Youssef Zalal's Comeback Streak
Morocco's Youssef Zalal is impressing in his second stint with the UFC. He went 3-3-1 in the promotion before being cut in 2022. Zalal recouped with five straight wins in boxing and MMA before returning to the UFC in March 2024, defeating featherweight veteran Billy Quarantillo. Zalal is one to watch.
Debuts of Quang Le and Nikolay Veretennikov
A UFC debut is always something to look forward to. In this case, Vietnam's undefeated Quang Le gets a golden opportunity to jump into the fray with a high-profile win against Gutierrez. After that, Kazakh finisher Nikolay Veretennikov looks to knock Danny Barlow from the ranks of the undefeated.
