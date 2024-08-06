Jake Paul & Mike Tyson to Face Off in NYC Before Rescheduled Boxing Match
Let's try this again, shall we?
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Rebooked for New Date after Health Scare
Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson have unfinished business to take care of after not meeting in the boxing ring like they were supposed to on July 20th.
A month out from fighting in front of millions on Netflix, Tyson withdrew from the bout due to an ulcer flare-up, leaving Paul to fight and beat another opponent in BKFC brawler Mike Perry.
Next Press Conference Announced
Paul's highly-anticipated boxing showdown with Tyson has been rescheduled for the fall with a press conference coming up this month ahead of its Nov. 15 date in Arlington, Texas.
On Tuesday, Paul announced an all-new presser featuring him and Tyson, set for Sunday, Aug. 18. The press conference will kick off at Fanatics Fest in New York City, which takes place at the Javits Center. The event will be streamed live on the MVP and Netflix YouTube channels at 2pm ET.
The Lead-Up
This won't be the first time Paul and Tyson have crossed paths, with the boxers going head-to-head at press conferences in NYC and Dallas, Texas back in May prior to the fight being postponed.
During the press tour, a lot has been made of the fact that the much younger Paul will be fighting a way past-his-prime Tyson, with the 58-year-old not having professionally fought since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.
Though, the criticism and backlash surrounding the fight wouldn't stop Paul and Tyson from squaring off twice with a third stop along the way in NYC.
Paul (10-1) has made his boxing career out of defeating UFC stars and others, fighting only a few times against actual boxers. The 27-year-old is riding a four-fight win streak over the likes of Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland and most recently Mike Perry, who he TKO'ed in the sixth round in July.
Now, Paul will be taking on one of the most legendary boxers of all-time in "Iron" Mike Tyson. Tyson (50-6) was a forced to be reckoned with in the 1980's and 90's, highly regarded for his raw KO power along with his ferocious fighting style.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be contested over eight two-minute rounds with both boxers wearing 14-ounce gloves. Catch the boxing headliner and a women's boxing super-fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in the co-main event on Nov. 15 - streaming live on Netflix.
UFC CEO Dana White Slams 'Ridiculous' Tyson vs. Paul Boxing Match in Honest Rant
