UFC Signs the Brother of Undefeated Champion Ilia Topuria
Aleksandre Topuria, brother of UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, has signed with the UFC.
Exclusive: 'Police Gazette Belt' To Represent BYB World Championship Status
The 5-1 MMA professional announced he'd signed a UFC contract in an Instagram post on August 8.
"As many of you know, my personal goal and challenge for many years was to see my brother adjust the world championship belt," Topuria wrote.
"I positioned myself as his coach and thank God, that goal was fulfilled. ... The desire to battle on the frontline has never faded, so I've never stopped doing it, but this time it will be in the biggest league in the world. I would like to announce I have officially signed with UFC.
UFC News: Arman Tsarukyan Open to Interim Title ‘If Islam Can’t Fight This Year'
It has not yet been revealed when Topuria will make his UFC debut, or who it could be against.
Aleksandre Topuria FAQ
What is Aleksandre Topuria's MMA Record?
Topuria is 5-1 in professional MMA, with a 100% finish rate (3 KO, 2 SUB). His one defeat is to Ivo Ivanov by KO/TKO in Mix Fight Events in 2015.
What Weight Class is Aleksandre Topuria?
Topuria is classed as a bantamweight, per Tapology. His MMA record shows two unidentified fights, two fights at a 139 lbs catchweight, and one fight at featherweight, the same as his brother Ilia Topuria.
Who Could Aleksandre Topuria Fight in his UFC Debut?
If we expect Topuria to debut at featherweight, and not against a fellow UFC debutant, some names come to mind. His brother's leverage could land him a relatively high-profile featherweight fighter, like: Julio Arce, Hyder Amil, or Hakeem Dawodu.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.