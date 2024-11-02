Rising Contenders Book Their First UFC Main Event in Tampa
Something's cooking in the UFC welterweight division, and it's not an interim title just yet.
In the wake of a title fight cancellation between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov, which saw the current champ withdraw due to a infected toe, the UFC has put together another massive fight at 170lbs.
A bit lower down the rankings are the #7-ranked Ian Machado Garry and the #9-ranked Joaquin Buckley, a new addition to the Top 10 following a KO win over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson last month.
Like Garry, Buckley's been calling for a fight up the ladder lately and even hinted at a short-notice opportunity to fight Rakhmonov at UFC 310, but that won't be necessary now that they're fighting each other.
Garry vs. Buckley Top Off UFC Tampa
On Friday, the UFC announced Garry and Buckley would be headlining a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 14 in Tampa, their very first main event spot since joining the UFC roster 3-4 years ago.
Garry vs. Buckley takes place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, marking the premier promotion's final fight of the calendar year.
8-0 is Ian Machado Garry in the UFC after getting by Michael "Venom" Page at UFC 303 over the summer, bringing up his professional record to an astonishing 15-0. Arguably 1-2 fights away from a title shot, Garry puts his undefeated status on the line once again vs. Buckley, who is more well-rounded as opposed to some of the striking specialists he's faced like Page and Geoff Neal.
In back-to-back performances, Buckley's shown he can do it all, whether that's taking you down or knocking you out. Buckley became just the second man ever to KO "Wonderboy" at UFC 307, putting his fellow welterweights on notice as he works his way through the ranks.
A five-fight win streak for Joaquin Buckley and 15 in a row for Ian Machado Garry, we'll see which man's title dreams stay alive in their first five-round fight in the UFC.
