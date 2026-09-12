Jean Silva vs Jose Delgado Kalshi Prediction Market Points to One-Sided Fight

The highlight of Noche UFC comes in the main event with a top-15 featherweight bout between No. 6 Jean Silva and No. 15 Jose Delgado. Kalshi’s UFC market prices Silva as a heavy favorite.

Silva is a massive 78% favorite, while Delgado has a 22% price to win. A $10 trade profits $2.46 if Silva wins and $33.09 if Delgado wins.

Jean Silva Vs. Jose Delgado

Jean Silva 78%

Jose Delgado 22%

Coming down to ground control?

On paper, this looks like a stand-and-bang fight. Silva averaged 4.82 significant strikes landed per minute at 51% accuracy while allowing 4.5 significant strikes per minute at 47% accuracy. Delgado’s numbers are similar at 6.07 landed per minute at 53% accuracy and allowing 4.18 of his opponents to land at a 48% clip. Combined, they have 18 total career knockouts.

The ground game may decide it, and that favors Silva. Silva is not a grappler first, but he makes his attempts count. He averages 1.2 takedowns per bout at a 60% rate. He also defends takedowns at a high 78% success rate. Silva has fought just one previous time in 2026, where he went 4/6 on takedowns.

Delgado isn’t as accurate. While he averaged a slightly higher 1.37 takedowns per bout, they come at just a 38% success rate. He also defends takedowns at a far lower 63% rate. Over his last two bouts in 2026, his weak takedown accuracy was just 33% each time.

An early finish?

If it stays standing, Kalshi leans toward an early KO/TKO. The records point to an early knockout.

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes 50%

No 85%

Fight won by KO/TKO

Yes 69%

No 50%

Of Silva’s 20 career fights, 16 of them have come before the distance, with 13 KO/TKO finishes. Delgado’s career path is similar, with 10 of his 14 career bouts ending early, and six of them coming by way of KO/TKO.

Noche UFC takes place September 12 in Glendale, Arizona, with the main card starting at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

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