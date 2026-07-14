UFC Abu Dhabi Main Event Fight Hit With Major Change on Less Than Two Weeks' Notice
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev faces a new opponent at UFC Abu Dhabi on just two weeks’ notice.
Following this Saturday’s UFC Oklahoma City card and its headlining bout between former UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman, the UFC heads back to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE for another UFC Fight Night event on July 25.
The main event of that card also features a former UFC titleholder, as Ankalaev will make his return to action for the first time since losing his belt in an immediate rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 320.
Magomed Ankalaev Faces Bogdan Guskov in New UFC Abu Dhai Main Event
Originally scheduled to meet former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr., the UFC announced this week that Ankalaev will now take on Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi after Rountree suffered an injury during his camp.
The change in opponent is notable for a number of reasons, not the least of which being the fact that Ankalaev now faces a dangerous up-and-comer in the light heavyweight division on extremely short notice.
Jan Blachowciz Misses Out Bogdan Guskov & Magomed Ankalaev Rematches
Guskov isn’t stepping in at UFC Abu Dhabi without any preparation, as “Hitman” was scheduled to rematch another former UFC light heavyweight champion in Jan Blachowciz a week later at UFC Belgrade.
The update from the UFC makes no mention of Blachowciz’s status after the UFC Abu Dhabi change, but the Polish star revealed on social media that he was also approached about stepping in to replace Rountree and fight Ankalaev.
"I just wanna clear some things concerning my fight and the changes. This is how it went down. I got a call to fight Ankalaev a week early. At this very moment I didn’t know if I could make the weight. I say - YES - but in catchweight. Ankalaev said - NO - to catchweight. I went to train and after that (3 hours approximately) we decided with my coaches that - WE CAN - make the weight a week early. We contacted the UFC but during all this time the UFC also separately contacted Guskov and he just simply said YES and they signed him. So this was just a fluke of communication sort. I’m still looking forward to my fight in Serbia. Lesson learned. Sometimes you just have to take immediate action and without overthinking it. It is what it is."
Blachowciz and Ankalaev previously headlined UFC 282, where the pair met to crown a new UFC light heavyweight champion after reigning titleholder Jiří Procházka suffered an injury and elected to vacate the division’s belt.
Will Jan Blachowicz Still Fight at UFC Belgrade?
Things didn’t end up going to plan in Las Vegas, as Blachowciz and Ankalaev fought to a draw that left the light heavyweight belt vacant until Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 to win the title.
Blachowciz’s post regarding the Ankalaev fight notes that he still plans on traveling to Serbia, but it’s unclear at this time if the UFC is trying to find a short-notice opponent for the former light heavyweight champion.
The loss of the Blachowciz vs. Guskov rematch leaves UFC Belgrade with a total of 13 scheduled fights, and UFC Abu Dhabi also looks set to proceed with 13 bouts next Saturday following the change to its headlining matchup.
UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Card
Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov
Co-Main Event: Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune
Islam Dulatov vs. Willington Turman
Damian Rzepecki vs. Magomed Zaynukov
Abubakar Vagaev vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev
Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen
Ismal Bonfim vs. Axel Sola
Brenson Ribeiro vs. Magomed Tuchalov
Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson
Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said
Abdul Hussein vs. Cody Gibson
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.