Ariel Helwani shoots down Logan Paul-Jake Paul potential fight announcement

It appears the Paul brothers are competing against each other, but it'll be different than advertised.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani clarified Logan Paul and Jake Paul's face-off poster, as the pair released separate announcements Tuesday with little context as to what their March 27th MAX date meant.

Helwani Appears To Shoot Down Paul vs. Paul Fight

Unfortunately, it isn't a would-be blockbuster boxing match between the two. It's a reality TV series, which Helwani beat around the bush and gave limited details about, but tried to provide further clarity.

"I know what's being talked about and what's being announced," Helwani said Tuesday."But I'm not quite in the position to discuss it. Now, no one hates the 'I don't know something you don't know guy' more than me."

After discussions with his co-hosts, the trio were able to put two-and-two together to reveal what Helwani likely meant, which he didn't say no to.

New Business Venture For The Paul Brothers

Therefore, with the show being teased as a reality TV series, it's unclear what it might look like. After all, the Paul brothers are entertainers.

Jake Paul has quickly rose to superstardom by fighting older, semi-retired or fully-retired UFC fighters along with heavyweight boxing legends like Mike Tyson and BKFC star Mike Perry.

Ariel Helwani shoots down Logan Paul-Jake Paul potential fight announcement
Meanwhile, Logan Paul is a WWE wrestler who has vastly transitioned away from everyday content creation. Logan now invests in several companies, including "PRIME" while also putting his reported net worth of $150 million to good use – meaning further spending habits and high-level social media production, among other aspects.

Ariel Helwani shoots down Logan Paul-Jake Paul potential fight announcement
Whether the show is a success will be up to the public to decide, but given both men's charismatic personalities, it can only be assumed there is likely going to be viral, made-for-social media moments that may captivate fight fans and those who enjoy celebrity gossip.

For the time being, at least MAX has the capability to promote a brand-new show while diving into the sports arena in a much more impactful way, both lucratively and from an entertainment standpoint.

More details will emerge, but it's a matter of if and not when.

