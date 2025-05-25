MMA Knockout

Charles Oliveira could send UFC community into shambles over Ilia Topuria fight

"Do Bronx" recently broke down his fight with Ilia Topuria.

Zain Bando

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charles Oliveira has his sights set on regaining what he says is rightfully his: the UFC Lightweight Championship.

He'll have an opportunity to do just that when he welcomes undefeated former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria to the Octagon June 28, serving as the main event of UFC 317 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an interview with Full Violence via an interpreter, Oliveira broke down why he says he has the best chance of dethroning the Georgian superstar.

Charles Oliveira Sends Message To Doubters

Oliveira destroys his critic
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I don't care much about what people say," Oliveira said. "I know he's a guy who hits hard, but he's talking about the lightweight category, the harder category. I fought against Justin Gaethje, and everyone said he was the guy who hit harder, and when I did, he went down. I believe in the power of fire in the hands that I have. So, let's wait. On the 28th, we'll meet."

Oliveira wasn't afraid to expose the experience edge he has over Topuria, and it's not even comparable. Oliveira said fight purists only see the fight for how it benefits Topuria, not both sides holistically.

"In reality, we've been in there for 15 years," Oliveira said. "I've seen a lot of these guys say a lot of things, that I give up, that I'm going to lose, that they're going to knock me out, that they're going to finish me, and then, when the time comes, they don't do anything."

READ MORE: Ilia Topuria tears into Islam Makhachev over welterweight plans

Oliveira Offers Six-Word Answer For How He Beats Topuria

Oliveira predicts Topuria figh
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oliveira is uber confident he will come out victorious, making history while doing so.

"It's a great fight, he's a great fighter, but I don't need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done, (and) what I've done in the fight business," Oliveira said.

Oliveira said there is no way he wouldn't take the fight either.

"This fight came at a huge opportunity," Oliveira said. "I will knock out this guy. That's for real."

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News