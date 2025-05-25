Charles Oliveira could send UFC community into shambles over Ilia Topuria fight
Charles Oliveira has his sights set on regaining what he says is rightfully his: the UFC Lightweight Championship.
He'll have an opportunity to do just that when he welcomes undefeated former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria to the Octagon June 28, serving as the main event of UFC 317 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In an interview with Full Violence via an interpreter, Oliveira broke down why he says he has the best chance of dethroning the Georgian superstar.
Charles Oliveira Sends Message To Doubters
"I don't care much about what people say," Oliveira said. "I know he's a guy who hits hard, but he's talking about the lightweight category, the harder category. I fought against Justin Gaethje, and everyone said he was the guy who hit harder, and when I did, he went down. I believe in the power of fire in the hands that I have. So, let's wait. On the 28th, we'll meet."
Oliveira wasn't afraid to expose the experience edge he has over Topuria, and it's not even comparable. Oliveira said fight purists only see the fight for how it benefits Topuria, not both sides holistically.
"In reality, we've been in there for 15 years," Oliveira said. "I've seen a lot of these guys say a lot of things, that I give up, that I'm going to lose, that they're going to knock me out, that they're going to finish me, and then, when the time comes, they don't do anything."
READ MORE: Ilia Topuria tears into Islam Makhachev over welterweight plans
Oliveira Offers Six-Word Answer For How He Beats Topuria
Oliveira is uber confident he will come out victorious, making history while doing so.
"It's a great fight, he's a great fighter, but I don't need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done, (and) what I've done in the fight business," Oliveira said.
Oliveira said there is no way he wouldn't take the fight either.
"This fight came at a huge opportunity," Oliveira said. "I will knock out this guy. That's for real."
